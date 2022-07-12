Shaadi.com founder and minister's fun banter over 'still looking for wife' post

Shaadi.com founder and minister's fun banter over 'still looking for wife' post2 min read . 05:17 PM IST
- Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal had offered help to Temjen Imna Along when the latter posted that he was ‘still looking’ for his wife.
The hilarious conversation between Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along and Shaadi.com's founder Anupam Mittal continues for second day in a row, taking netizens on an entertainment bender. What started as a witty post on Google search about the minister's wife has progressed to the minister's clarion call to increase the number of singles marking the World Population Day, has now also brought in the most eligible bachelor of Bollywood- Salman Khan.
Feel confused?
Read on to know more.
Nagaland's minister Temjen Imna Along had posted about a Google search that read 'Temjen Imna Along wife'. He had captioned the tweet “Ayalee, Google search excites me. I am still looking for her."
See the Tweet here
This tweet caught the attention of Shaadi.com's founder Anupam Mittal who replied to the tweet saying “Kuch karna padega [Will have to do something],". Mittal offered to help the minister look for his wife.
The banter between the Shaadi.com founder and the Nagaland minister continued further wherein the latter informed Mittal that he is waiting for Salman Bhai, invoking the forever question on Salman Khan's marriage.
Along said, “Bhai, filhal hum bindass hai. Waiting for Salman Bhai," to Anupam Mittal's offer to look for his wife.
However, this was not the end of the conversation!
Mittal also posted a hilarious reply to the tweet. He wrote, “Could be a very long wait for Salman Khan…lekin aapka Shaadi.com aur mujhe intezar rahega."
The chat thread also saw Shaadi.com chime in and write, "We've been waiting Along Imna time for you, sir. Aa jao."
The minister had put up a post on World Population Day which eventually changed into a interesting conversation thread between him and Kiren Rijiju. The minister had stressed on making informed choices on family planning. He suggested one can remain single like him and together contribute towards a sustainable future. “Come join the singles movement today," the minister had tweeted.
Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju later quoted this tweet and posted his understanding of the same and said, “The Education Minister of Nagaland, Along Imna, is actually not against marriage but he only intends to increase the numbers of his group".
The Nagaland's Education minister of course did not leave without a reply. He further replied to Rijiju's tweet saying, “Yes, Kiren Rijiju ji. I wouldn't mind if people join my group willingly."
Along has been trending on social media since he called out racism by suggesting the “benefits of having small eyes". Temjen Imna Along said it is true that people from the northeast have smaller eyes but their vision is sharp. "Because of smaller eyes we don't get much dirt inside the eyes. And we can easily sleep when some long programme is going on," the minister said.
