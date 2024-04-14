‘Shaadi nahi karunga’: Young boy dressed like Yogi Adityanath tells UP CM in Roorkee | Video
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met with a young boy dressed exactly like him at a public rally in Roorkee. The chief minister was in the state to address a public rally ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024
