Business News/ News / India/  ‘Shaadi se pehle mahurat aur market dono track karna padega,’ Internet reacts as destination wedding SIP post goes viral

Shaadi se pehle mahurat aur market dono track karna padega,’ Internet reacts as destination wedding SIP post goes viral

Livemint

A Mumbai-based company is introducing SIPs for destination weddings, with monthly contributions ranging from 11,000 to 43,500. The promotional poster for the plan is titled SIP for a destination wedding.

he promotional poster for the plan is titled 'SIP for a destination wedding'. (Photo: Instagram)

Amidst the wedding season in India, a Mumbai-based company is launching systematic investment plans (SIPs) tailored for destination weddings.

A preview of this SIP scheme emerged on the platform X and later circulated on Instagram. The promotional poster for the plan is titled “SIP for a destination wedding."

The monthly contributions range from 11,000 to 43,500.

The post has assembled 17,034 likes with reactions. A user wrote, “We adults have a hard time saving money and now weddings are also so expensive. How will one ever be able to save money?"

While another user wrote, “An individual wrote, “Installment period bhi to batao bhai (Please tell the instalment period also, brother.)", while another joked, “Shaadiyo ki ROI is less than FDs (The ROI's of the wedding is less than FD's)."Meanwhile, a user wrote, “Ab, Shaadi se pehle mahurat aur market dono track karna padega (Before the wedding, now, one must track both the auspicious time and the market.)"

Another person drew a comparison between wedding returns and fixed deposits, highlighting a perceived gap in returns. A fourth individual expressed frustration over the challenges of saving money as an adult, especially in the face of increasing wedding expenses.

