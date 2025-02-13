Shab-e-Barat Delhi Police issues traffic advisory traffic Check restrictions diversions

Amid the festival of Shab-e-Barat being celebrated on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, Delhi Police have issued an advisory regarding the traffic restrictions and diversions from Thursday evening.

The Delhi Police mentioned that the traffic advisory for Shab-e-Barat will come into effect from 5 pm on Thursday in central Delhi and will remain in place until the conclusion of the event on Friday morning. The advisory includes traffic restrictions and diversions.

Also Read | Anand Mahindra navigates Bengaluru’s traffic to market BE 6 SUV

In the advisory, the Delhi Police urged the commuters to plan their travel accordingly and stay updated on real-time traffic alerts. Also, the Delhi Police advised motorists to avoid congested routes and follow alternative routes wherever necessary.

Advertisement

Taking to X, Delhi Traffic Police wrote, “Traffic Advisory. In view of Shab-e-Barat on the intervening night of 13-14 February 2025, traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place from 05:00 PM onwards. Commuters are advised to avoid affected roads, use public transport, and plan their journey in advance to minimize inconvenience. Kindly follow the advisory.”

Here's Delhi Police's tweet:

Advertisement

Here's how the advisory works: Traffic movement will be restricted/diverted on THESE routes: 1) Netaji Subhash Marg

2) SPM Marg

3) Church Mission Road

Also Read | Mahakumbh Traffic Advisory for Prayagraj: No vehicle zone announced on Feb 12

4) Khari Baoli Road

5) Qutab Road

6) Maharaja Agarsain Marg

7) Subhash Park T-Poin

8) Shanti Van Chowk

9) Chhatta Rail Chowk

Vehicular traffic will also be restricted/diverted on THESE routes: 1) Fatehpuri T-Point

2) BH Rao Road

3) Rani Jhansi Road

4) Pahari Dheeraj

5) Sadar Thana Road

6) BSZ Marg

7) Bora Tooti Chowk

8) Rani Jhansi Road

Advertisement

9) Delhi Gate

10) Rajghat and surrounding stretches.

Plan journey on these routes in advance: 1) Old Delhi Railway Station

2) ISBT

3) Red Fort

4) Chandni Chowk

5) Tis Hazari Court

What else the advisory said? 1) prefer public transport to help ease road congestion

2) avoid roadside parking

3) park vehicles only on designated parking lots

4) Report any suspicious/unidentified objects or individuals to the nearest police personnel or PCR