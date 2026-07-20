Shabana Azmi, 75, felt dizzy during CJP protest, escorted to security cabin: Report

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi reportedly fell ill and experienced dizziness during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Monday, with volunteers and protesters helping her move away from the crowd and rest inside a security cabin.

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Shabana Azmi fell sick at CJP's potest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar The 75-year-old actor had joined thousands of protesters gathered at the demonstration and was among the few Bollywood figures to participate in the march towards Parliament. Azmi had been actively sharing visuals from the protest on social media, including videos and photographs showing her travelling in a truck with fellow protesters and crossing barricades as the mobilisation grew.

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A video from the protest site later showed Azmi appearing unwell as people around her helped support her and move her through the crowd. According to reports, she was escorted towards a security cabin after experiencing dizziness. Students and other protesters were seen helping her reach a quieter area, with security personnel reportedly opening a gate to facilitate her movement away from the packed demonstration.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What caused Shabana Azmi to feel dizzy during the CJP protest? ⌵ Shabana Azmi reportedly experienced dizziness during the CJP protest due to the crowded conditions, heat, and potential suffocation, although no official medical statement confirmed the exact cause. 2 How did Shabana Azmi participate in the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ Shabana Azmi actively participated by sharing visuals from the protest on social media, travelling with fellow protesters, and attempting to cross barricades during the march towards Parliament. 3 Why was the CJP protest significant during the Monsoon Session of Parliament? ⌵ The CJP protest was significant as it coincided with the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, addressing demands for educational reforms and accountability regarding alleged NEET examination irregularities. 4 What actions did police take in response to the CJP protest? ⌵ Police deployed extensive security measures, including heavy personnel presence and barricades, to prevent protesters from advancing towards Parliament, and reportedly resorted to lathi-charges and tear gas during clashes. 5 What were the main demands of the CJP during their protest march? ⌵ The main demands of the CJP included the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET examination irregularities and broader reforms in the education system.

The exact cause of Azmi’s health scare was not immediately clear. Reports and social media posts suggested that the crowded conditions, heat and suffocation at the protest site may have contributed to her discomfort, although no official medical statement confirming the cause was immediately available.

Azmi had joined the CJP protest as the organisation’s planned ‘Chalo Sansad’ march coincided with the opening day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session. The protest has been centred on demands linked to alleged irregularities in the NEET examination process, broader education reforms and calls for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The CJP has been holding its agitation at Jantar Mantar since June 20, according to reports.

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Before her health deteriorated, Azmi was seen actively participating in the mobilisation. In visuals shared from the protest, she was seen travelling alongside demonstrators and making her way through barricades.

The actor had visited the protest site a day earlier, where she met demonstrators and expressed solidarity with the agitation. Actor and filmmaker Prakash Raj also joined the protest, while other public figures and political leaders visited the site or voiced support for the protesters.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.