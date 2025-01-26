Shafi dies at 56: Malayalam filmmaker behind, ’One Man Show’ passes away after suffering from stroke. Who was he?

Malayalam filmmaker Rasheed M H, known as Shafi, passed away at 56 in Kochi after suffering a stroke. He was celebrated for his comedy films and directed over ten successful movies, including blockbusters with actor Dileep. His last rites are scheduled for Sunday at Kaloor Muslim Juma Masjid.

Agencies
Published26 Jan 2025, 09:57 AM IST
Advertisement
Malayalam filmmaker Shafi died at the age of 56

Malayalam filmmaker Rasheed M H, fondly known as Shafi, died at the age of 56 in Kochi on Saturday midnight. The filmmaker, known for making light-hearted comedy movies, suffered a stroke on January 16 and was in critical condition.

He breathed his last at 12.25 am, reported PTI citing sources. The news of Shafi's demise was confirmed by actor Vishnu Unnikrishnan in a Facebook post.

"Shafi sir has departed, leaving behind laughter and unforgettable stories that will be cherished forever. Tributes!!," he posted.

Advertisement

Shafi's last rites ceremon will be held on Sunday at 4 pm. The cremation is scheduled for 4 pm on Sunday at the Kaloor Muslim Juma Masjid, reported PTI citing his family members.

Who was Shafi?

Shafi, who started his career as assistant director under noted filmmaker Rajasenan made his mark in the Malayalam film industry with his debut film, 'One Man Show', in 2001.

Over a career spanning two decades, Shafi directed over ten films, earning acclaim for his expertise in comedy.

Advertisement

Shafi's major collaborations in Malayalam film industry

His collaborations with actor Dileep led to several blockbusters, including 'Kalyanaraman', 'Marykkundoru Kunjaadu', and 'Two Countries'.

Among his other celebrated works are 'Pulival Kalyanam', 'Thommanum Makkalum', 'Mayavi', and 'Chattambinadu', solidifying his reputation as a prominent director in Malayalam cinema.

Shafi's last directorial venture

His last directorial venture was the 2022 film 'Aanandam Paramanandam'. According to family sources, his body was shifted to his residence on BTS Road in Edappally, here. It will be kept at the Cochin Service Co-operative Bank Hall, Kaloor, from 9 am to 12 pm on Sunday for the public to pay their last respects.

Advertisement

Shafi's elder brother, Rafi, is part of the noted writer-director duo Rafi-Mecartin, while his uncle was the late renowned filmmaker Siddique.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaShafi dies at 56: Malayalam filmmaker behind, ’One Man Show’ passes away after suffering from stroke. Who was he?
First Published:26 Jan 2025, 09:57 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts