Shah and Assam CM discuss state's law and order situation

Shah and Assam CM discuss state's law and order situation1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2020, 05:46 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and other senior officials to review the law and order situation in the state.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday to review the law and order situation in the state. According to a release, state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and other senior officials of Assam were also present at the meeting.
Shah, who is on a three-day visit to the Northeast, reached Guwahati on Saturday morning.
Covid Threw People’s Finances Into Disarray: ‘It Doesn’t Look Pretty’7 min read . 09:06 AM IST
New coronavirus strain: Canada detects two cases of virus variant first seen in UK1 min read . 08:55 AM IST
EU comm chief calls vaccination drive touching moment, 101-yr-old woman gets jab2 min read . 08:49 AM IST
Railways making efforts to commission entire bullet train project at once1 min read . 08:35 AM IST
Addressing a rally in Kamrup here, the Home Minister said that hundreds of youths were killed in agitations and movements in Assam on different issues and noted that development is the only way forward.
"BJP-led government at the Centre has given priority to Assam and the northeast in the past over six years and ensured that the benefits of every scheme reach the people in the state," he said.
Shah was welcomed by folk artists outside Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati.
During his tour, the minister will distribute financial grants to 8,000 Namghars (traditional Vaisnavite monasteries of Assam) under the Assam Darshan programme. He will also lay foundation stones for the development of tourist destination 'Batadrava Than', a new medical college in Guwahati and nine law colleges to be established across Assam. He will also attend an event in Imphal.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.