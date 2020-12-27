This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Shah and Assam CM discuss state's law and order situation
1 min read.05:46 AM IST
ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday to review the law and order situation in the state. According to a release, state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and other senior officials of Assam were also present at the meeting.
Shah, who is on a three-day visit to the Northeast, reached Guwahati on Saturday morning.
Addressing a rally in Kamrup here, the Home Minister said that hundreds of youths were killed in agitations and movements in Assam on different issues and noted that development is the only way forward.
"BJP-led government at the Centre has given priority to Assam and the northeast in the past over six years and ensured that the benefits of every scheme reach the people in the state," he said.
Shah was welcomed by folk artists outside Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati.
During his tour, the minister will distribute financial grants to 8,000 Namghars (traditional Vaisnavite monasteries of Assam) under the Assam Darshan programme. He will also lay foundation stones for the development of tourist destination 'Batadrava Than', a new medical college in Guwahati and nine law colleges to be established across Assam. He will also attend an event in Imphal.