Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched his party's campaign in Tamil Nadu where Lok Sabha bypolls will be held next month.

The BJP is part of the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu and the party is contesting the April 6 bypoll to the Kanyakumari parliamentary segment as part of its seat-sharing agreement with the Dravidian party.

Launching his "Vetri Kodi Eandhi Tamizhagam Velvom" (Will Win Tamil Nadu Carrying the flag of victory) campaign from Suseendiram in this district, the union minister expressed confidence that a coalition government of the NDA will come to power in the state after the April 6 assembly polls.

BJP has fielded former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan for the Lok Sabha bypoll, necessitated due to the death of Congress MP H Vasantha Kumar last year due to COVID-19.

Addressing reporters, he said "we have started the campaign to take the BJP's Lotus symbol door-to-door," and appealed to the public and the voters to elect Radhakrishnan as the party "needs him."





Later he posted a few pictures from there saying I thank my sisters and brothers of Nagercoil, Kanyakumari who joined the roadshow in large numbers.

I thank my sisters and brothers of Nagercoil, Kanyakumari who joined the roadshow in large numbers. pic.twitter.com/UI0mZPuhaI — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 7, 2021

AIADMK has also sealed its seat-sharing agreement with Dr S Ramadoss-led Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), apportioning it 23 seats.

Shah also distributed pamphlets, interacted with local people and took pictures with some of them. Later, he embarked on a road show at Nagercoil in the district, travelling in an open van and canvassing votes for his party, amidst cries of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vetrivel Veeravel", the latter slogan being dedicated to the Tamil deity, Lord Muruga.

Shah also garlanded a statue of Congress veteran and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu K Kamaraj, an architect of education reforms in the state and a leader respected across party lines.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via