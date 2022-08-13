The Central government has reinstated controversial IAS officer Shah Faesal and appointed him as Deputy Secretary in the Tourism Ministry
Following his foray into politics, the Central government has reportedly reinstated controversial IAS officer Shah Faesal and appointed him as Deputy Secretary in the Tourism Ministry. A senior DoPT official told news agency ANI, that the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in its order issued two days ago appointed Faesal in the Union Tourism Ministry.
The Central government's move comes four months after it accepted Shah Faesal's application for withdrawing his resignation and reinstated him in the service in April. Shah Faesal, a 2010 batch IAS topper of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre, now AGMUT, had resigned from the services in January 2019 and joined politics, which he later quit in August 2020, according to news agency ANI report.
It is worth noting that after submitting his resignation, Shah Faesal had floated the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) party, even as he was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act immediately after the abrogation of special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, the report said.
However, after his release, the doctor-turned-bureaucrat Shah Faesal gave up politics and started dropping hints of his willingness to rejoin government service, while his resignation had not been accepted, the ANI report said.
Earlier this year, on 27 April, Shah Faesal took to Twitter and expressed that his idealism had let him down, noting that “8 months of my life (Jan 2019-Aug 2019) created so much baggage that I was almost finished." Shah Faesal went on to write that, “while chasing a chimera, I lost almost everything that I had built over the years. Job. Friends. Reputation. Public goodwill. But I never lost hope. My idealism had let me down."
The eight months that Shah Faesal mentioned in his tweet was the period after his resignation, which he spent launching his party, according to report. Notably, Shah Faesal is the first UPSC topper from Jammu and Kashmir and he came into the limelight for the first time after topping the Civil Service Exam, the report further added.
