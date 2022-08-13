Earlier this year, on 27 April, Shah Faesal took to Twitter and expressed that his idealism had let him down, noting that “8 months of my life (Jan 2019-Aug 2019) created so much baggage that I was almost finished." Shah Faesal went on to write that, “while chasing a chimera, I lost almost everything that I had built over the years. Job. Friends. Reputation. Public goodwill. But I never lost hope. My idealism had let me down."