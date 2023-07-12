comScore
As the Supreme Court gears up to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370, two key petitions have dropped out of the case. IAS officer Shah Faesal and activist Shehla Rashid Shora filed an application seeking to withdraw their names this week. The omission was allowed by the Supreme Court on Tuesday evening.

Faesal had been the lead petitioner challenging the abrogation of Article 370 nearly four years after it was implemented on August 2019. The 2010 batch IAS topper had quit in January 2019 to float his own party- Jammu Kashmir People's Movement- with Shehla Rashid. His unprecedented resignation from his own political outfit came in August 2020. The Centre rejected his resignation and he was reinstated in service.

"I have withdrawn the petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Presidential Order to scrap Article 370 long ago," the IAS officer had told news agency ANI earlier this month. 

“370, for many Kashmiris like me, is a thing of the past. Jhelum and Ganga have merged in the great Indian Ocean for good. There is no going back. There is only marching forward," he tweeted recently.

Meanwhile the Supreme Court said on Tuesday that it will commence day-to-day hearings for the case from August 2. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud has fixed July 27 as the deadline for filing of written submissions and convenience compilations by different parties.

Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 01:37 AM IST
