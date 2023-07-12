Shah Faesal, Shehla Rashid withdraw from SC petition against abrogation of Article 3701 min read 12 Jul 2023, 01:37 AM IST
IAS officer Shah Faesal and activist Shehla Rashid Shora have withdrawn their names from the Article 370 case before the Supreme Court.
As the Supreme Court gears up to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370, two key petitions have dropped out of the case. IAS officer Shah Faesal and activist Shehla Rashid Shora filed an application seeking to withdraw their names this week. The omission was allowed by the Supreme Court on Tuesday evening.
