Faesal had been the lead petitioner challenging the abrogation of Article 370 nearly four years after it was implemented on August 2019. The 2010 batch IAS topper had quit in January 2019 to float his own party- Jammu Kashmir People's Movement- with Shehla Rashid. His unprecedented resignation from his own political outfit came in August 2020. The Centre rejected his resignation and he was reinstated in service.