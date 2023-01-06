Shah inaugurates 5 development works worth 52 crore in Nagaland

Shah inaugurates 5 development works worth ₹52 crore in Nagaland4 min read . 08:00 PM IST
- Union Home Minister said that Nagaland is a land of meeting of cultures of different types of tribes
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah inaugurated 5 different development works worth Rs.52 crore in Nagaland, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah inaugurated 5 different development works worth Rs.52 crore in Nagaland, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.
“These include Virtual Reality (VR) laboratories in 42 government higher secondary schools at a cost of about ₹8 crore, Atal Tinkering Labs built at a cost of ₹1 crore 80 lakh in 9 government higher secondary schools, 12.5 megawatt (MV) sub-station at Chiephobozou at a cost of ₹14 crore, trekking and base camp at Mount Saramati, Thanamir village and Kiphire and two lane bridge on doyang river at a cost of ₹28 crore near to the Governor’s Camp Lifayan," the ministry said.
“These include Virtual Reality (VR) laboratories in 42 government higher secondary schools at a cost of about ₹8 crore, Atal Tinkering Labs built at a cost of ₹1 crore 80 lakh in 9 government higher secondary schools, 12.5 megawatt (MV) sub-station at Chiephobozou at a cost of ₹14 crore, trekking and base camp at Mount Saramati, Thanamir village and Kiphire and two lane bridge on doyang river at a cost of ₹28 crore near to the Governor’s Camp Lifayan," the ministry said.
Several dignitaries including Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, were present on the occasion.
Several dignitaries including Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, were present on the occasion.
In his address, the Union Home Minister said that Nagaland is a land of meeting of cultures of different types of tribes. Nagaland is one of the world’s 25 famous biodiversity areas which endows it with immense tourism potential. Nagaland is also famous all over the world for its citizens, culture and the equal status given to women here.
In his address, the Union Home Minister said that Nagaland is a land of meeting of cultures of different types of tribes. Nagaland is one of the world’s 25 famous biodiversity areas which endows it with immense tourism potential. Nagaland is also famous all over the world for its citizens, culture and the equal status given to women here.
Amit Shah said that today 5 different development works worth ₹52 crore have been inaugurated. He said that due to the development approach of the Narendra Modi government towards the entire Northeast, all the states of the North East are today on the path of development.
Amit Shah said that today 5 different development works worth ₹52 crore have been inaugurated. He said that due to the development approach of the Narendra Modi government towards the entire Northeast, all the states of the North East are today on the path of development.
Shah said that once upon a time the entire North East was facing unrest due to extremist groups, but today Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only given the physical connectivity to the entire region but has also connected hearts and bridged the mental distance between the rest of the country and the North East.
Shah said that once upon a time the entire North East was facing unrest due to extremist groups, but today Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only given the physical connectivity to the entire region but has also connected hearts and bridged the mental distance between the rest of the country and the North East.
The Union Home Minister said that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved success in its goal of establishing the three P’s of Peace, Progress and Prosperity in Nagaland.
The Union Home Minister said that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved success in its goal of establishing the three P’s of Peace, Progress and Prosperity in Nagaland.
He said that Modi himself has taken several initiatives to make North East the mainstream region of India.
He said that Modi himself has taken several initiatives to make North East the mainstream region of India.
The minister said that Modi has visited the different states of Northeast more than 51 times in the last 8 years and has also made a very successful effort to connect this region with the mainstream of India by giving big projects of infrastructure to Northeast which has brought the results as well.
The minister said that Modi has visited the different states of Northeast more than 51 times in the last 8 years and has also made a very successful effort to connect this region with the mainstream of India by giving big projects of infrastructure to Northeast which has brought the results as well.
Amit Shah said that there has been a four-fold increase in the funds allocated to Nagaland during the eight years from 2014 to 2022 by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as compared to the period of 2004-2014, under the previous central government.
Amit Shah said that there has been a four-fold increase in the funds allocated to Nagaland during the eight years from 2014 to 2022 by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as compared to the period of 2004-2014, under the previous central government.
He said that the 15th Finance Commission has made a provision of Rs. 4,773-crore for Nagaland in 2022-23, while only Rs. 1,283-crore was allocated in 2009-10 and additionally, a special assistance of Rs. 219-crore has been given to Nagaland in 2021-22.
He said that the 15th Finance Commission has made a provision of Rs. 4,773-crore for Nagaland in 2022-23, while only Rs. 1,283-crore was allocated in 2009-10 and additionally, a special assistance of Rs. 219-crore has been given to Nagaland in 2021-22.
Shah said that the incidents of militancy have come down by 74 per cent in 2021 as compared to 2014 in Nagaland, while the number of deaths of security personnel and civilians has reduced by 60 and 84 per cent, respectively, which shows that law and order is being maintained in the state.
Shah said that the incidents of militancy have come down by 74 per cent in 2021 as compared to 2014 in Nagaland, while the number of deaths of security personnel and civilians has reduced by 60 and 84 per cent, respectively, which shows that law and order is being maintained in the state.
He said that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated the process to gradually remove AFSPA from the state of Nagaland.
He said that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated the process to gradually remove AFSPA from the state of Nagaland.
The Union Home Minister said that along with the development of infrastructure, the Government of India has also focused on strengthening public facilities. Fifteen national highway projects, covering a length of over 266-km at the tune of Rs. 4,127-crore have been inaugurated.
The Union Home Minister said that along with the development of infrastructure, the Government of India has also focused on strengthening public facilities. Fifteen national highway projects, covering a length of over 266-km at the tune of Rs. 4,127-crore have been inaugurated.
He said that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, tap water has been provided to 2.18 lakh families in the inaccessible areas of the state.
He said that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, tap water has been provided to 2.18 lakh families in the inaccessible areas of the state.
Apart from this, the government is providing health expenses of up to Rs. 5 lakh to over three lakh people under the Ayushman Yojana. Shah said that houses are being provided to 54,636 families under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and of these houses, 15,000 have already been completed.
Apart from this, the government is providing health expenses of up to Rs. 5 lakh to over three lakh people under the Ayushman Yojana. Shah said that houses are being provided to 54,636 families under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and of these houses, 15,000 have already been completed.
Amit Shah said that along with the entire nation, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided the two COVID vaccines free of cost to every citizen across difficult areas in the hills and forests of Nagaland.
Amit Shah said that along with the entire nation, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided the two COVID vaccines free of cost to every citizen across difficult areas in the hills and forests of Nagaland.
Additionally, the government has also provided five kilogram of rice per month to every poor person of Nagaland free of cost, for two and a half years.
Additionally, the government has also provided five kilogram of rice per month to every poor person of Nagaland free of cost, for two and a half years.