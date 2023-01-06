Shah inaugurates, lays foundation for projects worth 1,311 cr in Manipur

In his address, Amit Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, Manipur is marching ahead on the path of development, peace and prosperity and is now completely free from terrorism, bandh and blockade and as a result, the foundation stone of 29 projects worth Rs. 2450 crore was laid on 6th January, last year and today, 21 projects worth over ₹1,300 crore have been inaugurated and foundation stone laid.