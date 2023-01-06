Shah inaugurates, lays foundation for projects worth 1,311 cr in Manipur

Shah inaugurates, lays foundation for projects worth ₹1,311 cr in Manipur2 min read . 07:03 PM IST
- On this occasion, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and many other dignitaries were present
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Manipur, on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 21 projects costing around Rs. 1,311 crore, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Manipur, on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 21 projects costing around Rs. 1,311 crore, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.
These include Churachandpur Medical College built at a cost of ₹46 crore, Marjing Polo Statue built at a cost of ₹39 crore, Manipur Olympian Park at Sangaithel, Manipur Exhibition Center in Imphal-East, District Youth Skilling and Employment Centres, Fruit Preservation Factory, Neelakuthi in five districts of the state.
These include Churachandpur Medical College built at a cost of ₹46 crore, Marjing Polo Statue built at a cost of ₹39 crore, Manipur Olympian Park at Sangaithel, Manipur Exhibition Center in Imphal-East, District Youth Skilling and Employment Centres, Fruit Preservation Factory, Neelakuthi in five districts of the state.
Shah also unveiled the 165-feet tall tricolor at the historic ‘Azad Hind Fauj’ Headquarters at Moirang, which is the tallest national flag in the entire North East region.
Shah also unveiled the 165-feet tall tricolor at the historic ‘Azad Hind Fauj’ Headquarters at Moirang, which is the tallest national flag in the entire North East region.
On this occasion, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and many other dignitaries were present.
On this occasion, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and many other dignitaries were present.
In his address, Amit Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, Manipur is marching ahead on the path of development, peace and prosperity and is now completely free from terrorism, bandh and blockade and as a result, the foundation stone of 29 projects worth Rs. 2450 crore was laid on 6th January, last year and today, 21 projects worth over ₹1,300 crore have been inaugurated and foundation stone laid.
In his address, Amit Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, Manipur is marching ahead on the path of development, peace and prosperity and is now completely free from terrorism, bandh and blockade and as a result, the foundation stone of 29 projects worth Rs. 2450 crore was laid on 6th January, last year and today, 21 projects worth over ₹1,300 crore have been inaugurated and foundation stone laid.
The Union Home Minister also paid homage to the highly knowledgeable and talented King Shri Bhagya Chandra, Queen Mother, Maharaja Kulachandra and Pukhotinthang and said that Manipur has a glorious history of over 3000 years.
The Union Home Minister also paid homage to the highly knowledgeable and talented King Shri Bhagya Chandra, Queen Mother, Maharaja Kulachandra and Pukhotinthang and said that Manipur has a glorious history of over 3000 years.
He said that the people of Manipur helped Maharaja Kulachandra to free Manipur from the clutches of the British by giving full cooperation against the British. To make the country aware of this glorious history of Manipur, the government has renamed Mount Harriet, where Maharaja Kulachandra’s general secretary, the crown prince and 22 freedom fighters were imprisoned, to Mount Manipur.
He said that the people of Manipur helped Maharaja Kulachandra to free Manipur from the clutches of the British by giving full cooperation against the British. To make the country aware of this glorious history of Manipur, the government has renamed Mount Harriet, where Maharaja Kulachandra’s general secretary, the crown prince and 22 freedom fighters were imprisoned, to Mount Manipur.
Shah said that the tallest flag of the Northeast was hoisted today at Moirang in Manipur, the first place on India’s mainland to gain independence.
Shah said that the tallest flag of the Northeast was hoisted today at Moirang in Manipur, the first place on India’s mainland to gain independence.
The Union Home and Cooperation Minister said that under the leadership of great freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose, ‘Azad Hind Fauj’ fought against the British and freed Manipur from the clutches of the British.
The Union Home and Cooperation Minister said that under the leadership of great freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose, ‘Azad Hind Fauj’ fought against the British and freed Manipur from the clutches of the British.
He said that the Manipur government has built a memorial for the martyrs of ‘Azad Hind Fauj’ by doing the restoration work of the houses destroyed during the shelling by British, and this memorial will not only inspire the youth of Manipur to devote their lives for the nation, but also help to develop this place into a big tourist spot.
He said that the Manipur government has built a memorial for the martyrs of ‘Azad Hind Fauj’ by doing the restoration work of the houses destroyed during the shelling by British, and this memorial will not only inspire the youth of Manipur to devote their lives for the nation, but also help to develop this place into a big tourist spot.