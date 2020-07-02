Shah meets CMs of Delhi, UP and Haryana to discuss ways to combat virus in NCR

In the NCR district of Gautam Buddh Nagar, 2,362 Covid-19 cases have been detected positive and 22 people have lost their lives so far. In Ghaziabad, so far 851 people have been infected by the coronavirus and 56 have died. A total of 14,941 Covid-19 cases were detected in Haryana and the virus so far has claimed 240 lives in the state. Gurgaon and Faridabad have reported 92 and 80 fatalities, respectively. The two districts put together account for over 9,300 infections.