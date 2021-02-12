Shah promises new CAPF battalion to be named after Cooch Behar's Narayani Sena

Shah promises new CAPF battalion to be named after Cooch Behar's Narayani Sena1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 06:17 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced a new CAPF battalion that will be named after Narayani Sena, the warriors of the erstwhile princely state of Cooch Behar.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced a new CAPF battalion that will be named after Narayani Sena, the warriors of the erstwhile princely state of Cooch Behar.
Addressing a rally in Cooch Behar district of poll-bound West Bengal, he said they will link the name of CAPF training centre for the eastern zone with Chila Roy, who was the younger brother of King Nara Narayan of the Koch Dynasty.
Trump might incite violence again if acquitted: House Democrats2 min read . 06:11 AM IST
Biden orders redirection of $42.4m assistance from Myanmar2 min read . 06:01 AM IST
Myanmar military makes fresh arrests to verify election fraud1 min read . 05:55 AM IST
Naveen Patnaik launches infra projects worth over ₹28 cr in Ganjam district1 min read . 05:45 AM IST
Also Read | India speeds up vaccination drive
"We've decided to build a grand memorial at the birthplace of Panchanan Thakur. Narayani Sena had stopped Mughals here, a CAPF battalion will be formed in its memory, we will link the name of CAPF training centre for the eastern zone with Chila Roy," he said.
Narayani Sena is linked with Rajbonshi community.
Shah accused Mamata Banerjee government of not promoting Rash Mela, a popular festival of Bengal and asserted that the Centre will promote the Mela on ''national as well as global levels''.
"It is (Rash Mela) a unique festival But Bengal Government did nothing to promote it or boost it from a tourism point of view. We have decided to promote the Mela on national as well as global levels and make it a tourist attraction," he said after visiting the Madanmohan Temple in Cooch Behar.
Earlier in the day Amit Shah flagged off the fourth Poriborton Yatra from Cooch Behar and said that this initiative is not about ousting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but to build 'Sonar Bangla'.
Soon, you will able to reach Dehradun from Delhi in 2.5 hours1 min read . 11 Feb 2021
Flight ticket prices set to rise as govt increases cap on air fare by up to 30%1 min read . 11 Feb 2021
Happiest Minds’ net profit rises 97%; strong deal pipeline ahead1 min read . 12:11 AM IST
10 things to consider while opening a Demat account5 min read . 11 Feb 2021
Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are likely to take place in April-May this year. (ANI)
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.