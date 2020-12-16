Shah, Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to soldiers on Vijay Divas

To mark the 50th anniversary of India-Pakistan war of 1971, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers.

India celebrates December 16 as Vijay Diwas to commemorate its victory over Pakistan during the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah marking this day as a significant day in world history, tweeted in Hindi, On this day in 1971, the Indian Army, with its indomitable courage and valour, made a historic change on the world map, protecting the universal values of human freedom. This mark with golden letters in history will continue to make every Indian proud. Happy Vijay Diwas.

1971 में आज ही के दिन भारतीय सेना ने अपने अदम्य साहस और पराक्रम से मानवीय स्वतंत्रता के सार्वभौमिक मूल्यों की रक्षा करते हुए विश्व मानचित्र पर एक ऐतिहासिक बदलाव किया।



इतिहास में स्वर्ण अक्षरों से अंकित यह शौर्यगाथा हर भारतीय को गौरवान्वित करती रहेगी।



विजय दिवस की शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/8mMdDn4Nse — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 16, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the country will always remember the brave soldiers who wrote a new saga of bravery in the 1971 war.

"Today, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, I salute the valour and bravery of the Indian Army. I remember the bravery of the brave soldiers who wrote a new saga of bravery in the 1971 war. Their sacrifice is a source of inspiration for all Indians. Nation will always revere them," Singh tweeted.

आज विजय दिवस के अवसर मैं भारतीय सेना के शौर्य एवं पराक्रम की परम्परा को नमन करता हूँ। मैं स्मरण करता हूँ उन जाँबाज़ सैनिकों की बहादुरी को जिन्होंने १९७१ के युद्ध में एक नई शौर्यगाथा लिखी। उनका त्याग और बलिदान सभी भारतीयों के लिए प्रेरणा का स्रोत है। यह देश उन्हें हमेशा याद रखेगा। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, the war took place at a time when neighbouring countries used to recognise the mettle of the Indian prime minister and feared violating our borders.

"Greetings to people of the country on the celebration of India's historic victory over Pakistan in 1971 and salutations to the valour of our armed forces," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"It took place at a time when India's neighbouring countries used to recognise the mettle of the Indian prime minister and feared violating the borders of our country," he said.

सन् ‘71 में भारत की पाकिस्तान पर ऐतिहासिक जीत के उत्सव पर देशवासियों को शुभकामनाएँ और सेना के शौर्य को नमन।



ये उस समय की बात है जब भारत के पड़ोसी देश भारत के प्रधानमंत्री का लोहा मानते थे और हमारे देश की सीमा का उल्लंघन करने से डरते थे!#VijayDiwas — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 16, 2020

Rahul Gandhi's grandmother, Indira Gandhi was the prime minister of India when this war took place.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh took tweeted On the historic occasion of #VijayDiwas - India’s win over Pak in 1971 War that led to the creation of Bangladesh - let us all salute bravery & valour of our Armed Forces. This was the biggest surrender since World War II which highlights the unparalleled shaurya of our soldiers.

On the historic occasion of #VijayDiwas - India’s win over Pak in 1971 War that led to the creation of Bangladesh - let us all salute bravery & valour of our Armed Forces. This was the biggest surrender since World War II which highlights the unparalleled shaurya of our soldiers. pic.twitter.com/IF1RstQm0j — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 16, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' at the National War Memorial today to mark the 50th-anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

The Prime Minister paid tributes to the fallen soldiers at National War Memorial. He was received by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the venue.

On this occasion, the Defence Minister unveiled the logo for 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh.'

