Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff issued notice by FDA over tobacco ad

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued notices to Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff on Friday for allegedly advertising a chewing elaichi brand in violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS Act), 2006, as per news agency ANI.
The actors have come under the FDA’s scrutiny amid its intense crackdown on gutkha and pan masala containing tobacco or nicotine.
According to a report by Indian Express, the FDA is coordinating with the police to invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in eligible cases involving organised networks dealing in banned products.
Quick answers to key questions
The FDA issued notices to these actors for allegedly advertising a chewing elaichi brand, claiming it amounts to surrogate advertising for a prohibited product under the Food Safety and Standards Act.
The Maharashtra FDA is cracking down on gutkha and pan masala products, including invoking the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act for organized networks involved with banned products.
Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff are scrutinized for their associations with brands that may indirectly promote prohibited tobacco products, as highlighted in the FDA notices.
Violations reported include the sale of banned tobacco products, non-compliance with food labeling, and hygiene issues in various restaurants and food establishments inspected by the FDA.
There are ongoing discussions about the responsibility of celebrities in advertising potentially harmful products, especially when their promotions can be seen as indirect endorsements of banned substances.
The same report added that the notices allege that the actors’ advertisement for Vimal Elaichi amounts to surrogate advertising for Vimal Pan Masala, a product which is prohibited in the state.
Reportedly, the notices issued this week seek an explanation from Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff over their role in the advertisement. It is said that the regulator believes that actors' association with the brand could amount to its indirect promotion.
The notices were reportedly sent to Ajay Devgn at his Juhu residence. For Shah Rukh Khan, it was sent at Mannat in Bandra, and for Shroff through his production house in the city, Tiger Shroff Productions LLP.
“Upon examination of the said advertisement, it prima facie appears that the advertisement promotes the Vimal brand, which is mainly associated with Pan Masala, a product prohibited for manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution and sale in the State of Maharashtra for a period of one year, with effect from the date specified in the Prohibition Order dated the 13th July, 2026, issued by the Commissioner of Food Safety, Maharashtra State, under Section 30(2)(a) of the FSS Act, 2006,” reads an excerpt from the notice, as quoted by Indian Express.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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