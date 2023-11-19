Shah Rukh Khan among his many accolades is also known as the ‘King of Hearts’. The Bollywood superstar, however, never fails to live up to that fame. From holding on to wife Gauri Khan's train while entering an event to seeing off every guest till their car at every party, Shah Rukh Khan's gestures has its own fanbase. Adding to the ‘king’ size list of gestures, on Sunday, during the India versus Australia ICC World Cup Final Match in Ahmedabad, Shah Rukh Khan was seen taking away legendary singer Asha Bhosale's dirty tea cup away from her, while BCCI Secretary Jay Shah remained seated and looked on. RPG Enterprises Chairperson Harsh Goenka shared the video on microblogging site 'X, and captioned the post, “The only heartwarming scene I have seen in the #INDvsAUSfinal" See the video here “जो खानदानी रईस हैं, वो मिजाज रखते हैं नर्म अपना🙏" wrote another X user. “This is Why He is The Most Humble Superstar Ever ❤️Look Shah Rukh Khan Giving Respect to Asha Bhosale Ji ❤️Ek hi to Dil hai SRK , Kitani Baar Jitoge ❤️" quipped another.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen sitting with BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

In the stands, Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty were seen cheering for their husbands and Team India.

Amid deafening noise at a full house at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the World Cup final on Sunday.

The Indian team waltzed into the final unbeaten after playing 10 games, chasing five of the matches while defending totals in five.

On the other hand, Australia, after losing two games on the bounce at the start of the tournament, recovered to win eight consecutive matches thereafter to reach the final.

India will be looking to lift their third World Cup title while Australia will be aiming to clinch their sixth trophy.

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

