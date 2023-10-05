Dr. Kafeel Khan penned a heartfelt letter to renowned actor Shah Rukh Khan after watching the film "Jawan. In his letter, Dr. Khan expressed his deep appreciation for the movie's portrayal of the Gorakhpur Encephalitis incident and drew parallels between the film's narrative and the real-life tragedy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the SRK film does not categorically mention the “Gorakhpur Encephalitis" case as it is a work of fiction, numerous people have drawn parallels and termed the segment of the movie heavily inspired by the said tragedy.

Also Read: If I had a son: Saira Banu opens up about her fondness for Shah Rukh Khan “As someone who has had a personal connection with the incident and its aftermath, I was profoundly moved by your decision to bring this story to the screen…Thank you once again for being a beacon of hope," Dr. Khan wrote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Dr. Khan, "Jawan" has had a profound effect on people who were directly involved in the Gorakhpur Encephalitis event. The letter emphasises the ability of film to reflect societal challenges and the significant impact it can have on viewers. The letter's main points are listed below.

The film's depiction of the sad Gorakhpur Encephalitis episode deeply affected Dr. Khan. He emphasised the film's contribution to the cinematic discussion of important sociopolitical concerns.

Given his personal connection to the incident, Dr. Khan found the movie to be all the more moving. He applauded Shah Rukh Khan for choosing to emphasise the incident in his film. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The character played by Sanya Malhotra, Dr. Eeram Khan, resonated with Dr. Khan. While the character did not directly reference him, he felt it encapsulated the experiences he faced during the tragedy.

Also Read: Jawan press conference: Shah Rukh Khan gets overwhelmed by fans' reactions Dr. Khan mentioned the disheartening disparity between the film's fictional justice and the real-world situation. He pointed out that in reality, the perpetrators of the Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy are yet to face consequences, he is struggling to regain his job, and the families affected are still awaiting justice.

Dr. Khan's has authored a book titled "The Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy," which offers an in-depth account of the tragic event. Dr. Khan noted that certain aspects of the film align with the events detailed in his book. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Khan expressed a wish to personally meet Shah Rukh Khan, director Atlee, and other members of the "Jawan" crew. Dr. Khan reassured his continued dedication to serving his fellow countrymen, undeterred by the challenges he faces.

Who is Dr. Kafeel Khan? Dr. Kafeel Khan used to work at Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College in Gorakhpur. He made every effort to alert the authorities to the situation when he learned that the government hospital's oxygen supply had been turned off because of unpaid fees.

When they were unable to deliver, he was able to buy oxygen on his own dime. However, 63 children died of acute encephalitis syndrome in the interim. Later, the Uttar Pradesh government refuted the claim that there was an oxygen shortage and instead imprisoned Kafeel for neglect of duty. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!