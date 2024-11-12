Mumbai cops make first arrest in Shah Rukh Khan death threat case: Faizal Khan held in Raipur

Faizal Khan, the man who allegedly threatened Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with death and demanded a ransom, has been arrested by Mumbai Police in Chhattisgarh's Raipur after an investigation into the threat.

Written By Sayantani
Published12 Nov 2024, 09:58 AM IST
A man who threatened Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan earlier this month has been arrested in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. Identified as Faizal Khan, he was apprehended at his residence in Raipur after making a threatening call to Mumbai Police
A man who threatened Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan earlier this month has been arrested in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur. Identified as Faizal Khan, he was apprehended at his residence in Raipur after making a threatening call to Mumbai Police(Hindustan Times)

Shah Rukh Khan Death Threat: A suspect has been arrested by Mumbai Police in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Tuesday for allegedly threatening Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Several media reports have identified the suspect as Faisal Khan, a resident of Raipur.

The suspect was apprehended at his residence in Raipur after making a threatening call to Mumbai Police earlier this month.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan death threat: After Salman Khan, now SRK gets threat call

Threat Call to Shah Rukh Khan

On November 7, a senior Mumbai Police official confirmed that a man had made a call to Bandra police station, claiming to be outside Shah Rukh Khan's home, Mannat, and demanding a ransom of 50 lakh.

The caller, who identified himself as "Hindustani," had said, “If Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t give me 50 lakh, I will kill him." 

The Mumbai police, alarmed by the threat, had launched an immediate investigation and sent a team to Raipur.

Police had earlier identified the caller as Faiyaz Khan and Faizan Khan.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan quits smoking: SRK informs fans on his 59th birthday

Faizal Khan’s ‘Phone Theft’ Claims

Faizal Khan, a lawyer by profession, had denied any involvement in the threat. He claimed his phone was stolen on November 2, and the threat call made from his number was part of a larger conspiracy against him.

Faizal explained, “I lodged a complaint after my phone was stolen, and I informed Mumbai police about the incident.”

As it turns out, Faizal had also previously raised concerns with Mumbai Police about a dialogue in Shah Rukh Khan’s 1994 movie Anjaam, which referred to deer hunting.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan turns 59: Bollywood comes together to celebrate King Khan

“I hail from Rajasthan. The Bishnoi community (which is from Rajasthan) is my friend. It is in their religion to protect deer. So, if a Muslim says something like this about deer, it is condemnable. Therefore, I raised an objection,” he said.

Mumbai Police's Interrogation and Arrest

Faizal Khan was summoned for questioning by Mumbai Police after they traced the phone number used to make the threat. He was interrogated by authorities in Raipur before being arrested.

Despite Faizal Khan's claims of being a victim of theft, Mumbai Police proceeded with their investigation.

Also Read | How much does Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, earn? Know here

Shah Rukh Khan's Increased Security

Shah Rukh Khan, who has faced multiple threats since the massive success of Pathaan and Jawan, has not publicly commented on the incident. However, his security measures have been heightened in response to the alarming situation. Last year, the actor was granted Y+ security after receiving several death threats.

Shah Rukh Khan Gears Up for King Release

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of King, an upcoming high-octane action thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film will star Khan alongside Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma, further adding to his already impressive list of projects.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 09:58 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMumbai cops make first arrest in Shah Rukh Khan death threat case: Faizal Khan held in Raipur

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    260.05
    11:14 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    3.15 (1.23%)

    Tata Motors share price

    793.80
    11:15 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    -10.95 (-1.36%)

    Tata Steel share price

    146.65
    11:14 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    1.7 (1.17%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    296.75
    11:14 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    -2.9 (-0.97%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    649.85
    11:04 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    25.95 (4.16%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,881.00
    11:06 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    14 (0.75%)

    Coforge share price

    8,109.55
    11:05 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    46.15 (0.57%)

    Federal Bank share price

    208.05
    11:06 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    0.3 (0.14%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Borosil Renewables share price

    478.65
    11:06 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    -24.45 (-4.86%)

    Britannia Industries share price

    5,199.60
    11:06 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    -225.7 (-4.16%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    258.70
    11:05 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    -10.95 (-4.06%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    13,000.00
    11:05 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    -487.95 (-3.62%)
    More from Top Losers

    Jubilant Foodworks share price

    649.55
    11:06 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    47.7 (7.93%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    672.45
    11:06 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    46.4 (7.41%)

    HBL Power Systems share price

    575.55
    11:06 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    37.1 (6.89%)

    Mastek share price

    3,131.60
    11:06 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    179.55 (6.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,775.000.00
      Chennai
      78,781.000.00
      Delhi
      78,933.000.00
      Kolkata
      78,785.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.