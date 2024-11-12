Mumbai cops make first arrest in Shah Rukh Khan death threat case: Faizal Khan held in Raipur

Shah Rukh Khan Death Threat: A suspect has been arrested by Mumbai Police in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Tuesday for allegedly threatening Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Several media reports have identified the suspect as Faisal Khan, a resident of Raipur.

The suspect was apprehended at his residence in Raipur after making a threatening call to Mumbai Police earlier this month.

Threat Call to Shah Rukh Khan On November 7, a senior Mumbai Police official confirmed that a man had made a call to Bandra police station, claiming to be outside Shah Rukh Khan's home, Mannat, and demanding a ransom of ₹50 lakh.

The caller, who identified himself as "Hindustani," had said, “If Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t give me ₹50 lakh, I will kill him."

The Mumbai police, alarmed by the threat, had launched an immediate investigation and sent a team to Raipur.

Police had earlier identified the caller as Faiyaz Khan and Faizan Khan.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan quits smoking: SRK informs fans on his 59th birthday

Faizal Khan’s ‘Phone Theft’ Claims Faizal Khan, a lawyer by profession, had denied any involvement in the threat. He claimed his phone was stolen on November 2, and the threat call made from his number was part of a larger conspiracy against him.

Faizal explained, “I lodged a complaint after my phone was stolen, and I informed Mumbai police about the incident.”

As it turns out, Faizal had also previously raised concerns with Mumbai Police about a dialogue in Shah Rukh Khan’s 1994 movie Anjaam, which referred to deer hunting.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan turns 59: Bollywood comes together to celebrate King Khan

“I hail from Rajasthan. The Bishnoi community (which is from Rajasthan) is my friend. It is in their religion to protect deer. So, if a Muslim says something like this about deer, it is condemnable. Therefore, I raised an objection,” he said.

Mumbai Police's Interrogation and Arrest Faizal Khan was summoned for questioning by Mumbai Police after they traced the phone number used to make the threat. He was interrogated by authorities in Raipur before being arrested.

Despite Faizal Khan's claims of being a victim of theft, Mumbai Police proceeded with their investigation.

Shah Rukh Khan's Increased Security Shah Rukh Khan, who has faced multiple threats since the massive success of Pathaan and Jawan, has not publicly commented on the incident. However, his security measures have been heightened in response to the alarming situation. Last year, the actor was granted Y+ security after receiving several death threats.