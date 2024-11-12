Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Mumbai cops make first arrest in Shah Rukh Khan death threat case: Faizal Khan held in Raipur

Mumbai cops make first arrest in Shah Rukh Khan death threat case: Faizal Khan held in Raipur

Written By Sayantani

Faizal Khan, the man who allegedly threatened Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with death and demanded a ransom, has been arrested by Mumbai Police in Chhattisgarh's Raipur after an investigation into the threat.

A man who threatened Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan earlier this month has been arrested in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. Identified as Faizal Khan, he was apprehended at his residence in Raipur after making a threatening call to Mumbai Police

Shah Rukh Khan Death Threat: A suspect has been arrested by Mumbai Police in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Tuesday for allegedly threatening Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Several media reports have identified the suspect as Faisal Khan, a resident of Raipur.

The suspect was apprehended at his residence in Raipur after making a threatening call to Mumbai Police earlier this month.

Threat Call to Shah Rukh Khan

On November 7, a senior Mumbai Police official confirmed that a man had made a call to Bandra police station, claiming to be outside Shah Rukh Khan's home, Mannat, and demanding a ransom of 50 lakh.

The caller, who identified himself as "Hindustani," had said, “If Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t give me 50 lakh, I will kill him."

The Mumbai police, alarmed by the threat, had launched an immediate investigation and sent a team to Raipur.

Police had earlier identified the caller as Faiyaz Khan and Faizan Khan.

Faizal Khan’s ‘Phone Theft’ Claims

Faizal Khan, a lawyer by profession, had denied any involvement in the threat. He claimed his phone was stolen on November 2, and the threat call made from his number was part of a larger conspiracy against him.

Faizal explained, “I lodged a complaint after my phone was stolen, and I informed Mumbai police about the incident."

As it turns out, Faizal had also previously raised concerns with Mumbai Police about a dialogue in Shah Rukh Khan’s 1994 movie Anjaam, which referred to deer hunting.

“I hail from Rajasthan. The Bishnoi community (which is from Rajasthan) is my friend. It is in their religion to protect deer. So, if a Muslim says something like this about deer, it is condemnable. Therefore, I raised an objection," he said.

Mumbai Police's Interrogation and Arrest

Faizal Khan was summoned for questioning by Mumbai Police after they traced the phone number used to make the threat. He was interrogated by authorities in Raipur before being arrested.

Despite Faizal Khan's claims of being a victim of theft, Mumbai Police proceeded with their investigation.

Shah Rukh Khan's Increased Security

Shah Rukh Khan, who has faced multiple threats since the massive success of Pathaan and Jawan, has not publicly commented on the incident. However, his security measures have been heightened in response to the alarming situation. Last year, the actor was granted Y+ security after receiving several death threats.

Shah Rukh Khan Gears Up for King Release

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of King, an upcoming high-octane action thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film will star Khan alongside Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma, further adding to his already impressive list of projects.

