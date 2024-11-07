Shah Rukh Khan death threat: Man whose phone was used to make call claims it was ‘stolen’

  • When the person, under whom it was registered was contacted, the owner claimed he lost his mobile phone on 2 November 2024, adding, he had made a police complaint at a local police station in Raipur on that day itself.

Livemint
Updated7 Nov 2024, 03:59 PM IST
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan (PTI Photo)
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Hours after Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's death threat reports arrived, it was found out that under whom the phone number was registered had lost his phone November 2 and registered a case about the same.

According to CNN News18, Mumbai Police received the threat from a phone number that allegedly came from Chhattisgarh's Raipur. When the person under whom it was registered was contacted, the owner claimed he lost his mobile phone on 2 November 2024. The person also mentioned he had made a police complaint at a local police station in Raipur on that day itself.

"Someone misused my lost number and made this threat call. Mumbai police came today morning and recorded my statement. Mumbai police told me that a threat call has been made from your number, I told them I lost my mobile on November 2 and complaint has been made in local station," CNN News18 quoted the person as saying.

Earlier on 5 November, Mumbai Police received the death threat call at around 8 am, where the caller identified himself as ‘Hindustani’. He even claimed that he was standing outside Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan’s home, as he was making the call. “I am calling Shah Rukh from Mannat Bandstand. If he doesn’t give me 50 lakhs, I will kill him," the report quoted him as saying over the call.

Case registered:

Following the incident, a case was registered against an unidentified person at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai for allegedly giving a threat to actor Shah Rukh Khan. Police have registered the case under sections 308(4), 351(3)(4) of BNS. Though no arrests have been made so far.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has not reacted to the death threat call.

Since 2023, Shah Rukh Khan's security has been high after he revealed he received death threats following the success of Pathaan and Jawan.

The Mumbai Police had granted SRK a Y+ security team. He is one of the second biggest Bollywood superstars after Salman Khan to have received death threats.

 

First Published:7 Nov 2024, 03:59 PM IST
