Home / News / India /  Shah Rukh Khan detained at Mumbai airport: Here’s what he was carrying

Shah Rukh Khan detained at Mumbai airport: Here’s what he was carrying

2 min read . 04:27 PM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan interacts with his fans on his birthday, at Mannat in Bandra, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI11_02_2022_000222B)

Shah Rukh Khan arrived at Mumbai International Airport's Terminal 3 in a private jet after attending an event in Sharjah.

Shah Rukh Khan was reportedly detained at Mumbai International Airport last night by the Customs Department. King Khan arrived at Mumbai International Airport's Terminal 3 in a private jet after attending an event in Sharjah.

As per reports, SRK and those travelling with him had several pricey watches in their luggage. According to sources, he had to pay a customs duty of 6.83 lakh before being permitted to depart the airport. Media reports suggest that the actor was carrying expensive watches worth 18 lakh.

On November 11, Khan made a brief appearance at an event in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, and the following day, while he was flying back to Mumbai, he ran into difficulties with the airport officials.

Fans of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will have a special year in 2023. Pathaan and Tiger 3 are two of the actors' most anticipated movies, and both are coming out in 2023. The most interesting part is that the actors have cameos in each other's films. As per an ANI source, Shah Rukh will shoot his part in Tiger 3 post the release of Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan will begin filming Tiger 3 as soon as Pathaan is released, thereby reiterating his involvement with the Tiger series. The paths of SRK, Salman, and Hrithik will frequently cross in Aditya Chopra's spy universe to build up the spy universe's grand finale, as per the source.

SRK and Salman will both appear in Pathaan and Tiger 3. To shoot this exciting scene right after the premiere of Pathaan, a hectic shooting schedule is being planned, the source said.

Pathaan and Tiger will meet up for a highly-important part in this massively staged action scenario. The public will adore this as a significant cinematic moment. The spy universe is proving to be deliciously exciting since it assembles the biggest celebs in tense, breath-taking scenes that are necessary for the plot to advance, according to the ANI source.

(With ANI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
