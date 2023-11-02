Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Fans shower wishes for King of Bollywood; memes, quotes, status, images galore
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Tributes pour in for Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday, including a collage depicting his life and a video showcasing his global recognition.
Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, was overwhelmed with the birthday wishes he received today on his 58th birthday. He took to social media platform X to express the delight on being overwhelmed with wishes since midnight.
A user shared a video of Shah Rukh Khan where he waves at the fans who gathered outside his residence 'Mannat' in large numbers to catch a glimpse of him.
RCVJ Media created a collage depicting his life as a tribute to the King of Bollywood stating that he is presently among one of the richest actors in India.
One user tweeted that he was eagerly waiting for the release of ‘Dunki’ trailer following success of ‘Jawan’ at the box office. He also added a clip from Jawan in the post where SRK can be seen dancing in red. Rajkumar Hirani directorial ‘Dunki’ which stars King Khan unveiled its trailer today at 11am. the film is set to release around Christmas this year.
Another user posted a photo of fireworks outside Shah Rukh Khan's home in Mumbai and stated, “This is not Diwali, this is Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebrations outside Mannat."