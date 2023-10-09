Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Shah Rukh Khan gets death threat after Jawan's success; Maharashtra government tightens security

Shah Rukh Khan gets death threat after Jawan's success; Maharashtra government tightens security

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly been receiving death threats since the release of his films, Pathaan and Jawan.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan addresses a press conference on the success of his film 'Jawan', at Yash Raj Studio, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Following reported threats to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the Maharashtra government has decided to amplify his security to Y+ level, ANI reported.

SRK, freshly coming from the massive success of Jawan that crossed 1,100 crore in revenue, sought the state's intervention after allegedly receiving death threats, following the release of his movies Pathaan and Jawan, according to Maharashtra Police.

The latest update comes after Shah Rukh Khan's wife and interior designer Gauri Khan celebrated her birthday on October 8. They cut the cake which featured Gauri Khan as the queen and took a photo with a poster that read ‘Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club Wishes Happy Birthday Gauri Khan’, ANI reported.

Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

On Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2, King Khan paid a heartfelt tribute to him by remembering all his teachings.

Taking to Instagram, SRK wrote, "Mahatma GandhiJi’s teachings are timeless and have underlined the importance of compassion, unity and love. He taught us how to never lose spirit and heart in the face of adversity. Let’s remember him and celebrate his legacy on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti."

Jawan's political message

Many have termed Jawan as a mainstream Bollywood movie with a deep-rooted political message, something that is extremely rare in traditional Hindi films. The protagonist of the movie asks people to vote sensibly while many believe that the movie sends a message of “anti-establishment".

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan ‘beacon of hope’: ‘Gorakhpur Encephalitis’ doctor Kafeel Khan pens heartfelt letter after watching Jawan

Director Atlee said at India Today Conclave Mumbai 2023, “You can take it whatever way you want. It is a common audience voice. It is the voice of Indian emotion. I am not specifying anything but I am talking about real issues. One should know who to vote for and how to vote and read the manual."

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 09 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.