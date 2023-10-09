Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly been receiving death threats since the release of his films, Pathaan and Jawan.

Following reported threats to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the Maharashtra government has decided to amplify his security to Y+ level, ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SRK, freshly coming from the massive success of Jawan that crossed ₹1,100 crore in revenue, sought the state's intervention after allegedly receiving death threats, following the release of his movies Pathaan and Jawan, according to Maharashtra Police.

The latest update comes after Shah Rukh Khan's wife and interior designer Gauri Khan celebrated her birthday on October 8. They cut the cake which featured Gauri Khan as the queen and took a photo with a poster that read ‘Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club Wishes Happy Birthday Gauri Khan’, ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2, King Khan paid a heartfelt tribute to him by remembering all his teachings.

Taking to Instagram, SRK wrote, "Mahatma GandhiJi’s teachings are timeless and have underlined the importance of compassion, unity and love. He taught us how to never lose spirit and heart in the face of adversity. Let’s remember him and celebrate his legacy on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jawan's political message Many have termed Jawan as a mainstream Bollywood movie with a deep-rooted political message, something that is extremely rare in traditional Hindi films. The protagonist of the movie asks people to vote sensibly while many believe that the movie sends a message of “anti-establishment".

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan ‘beacon of hope’: ‘Gorakhpur Encephalitis’ doctor Kafeel Khan pens heartfelt letter after watching Jawan Director Atlee said at India Today Conclave Mumbai 2023, “You can take it whatever way you want. It is a common audience voice. It is the voice of Indian emotion. I am not specifying anything but I am talking about real issues. One should know who to vote for and how to vote and read the manual."

