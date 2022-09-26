Celebrities have the same rights that normal citizens enjoy and cannot be made vicariously culpable, the Supreme Court on Monday said while it declined to revive criminal charges against actor Shah Rukh Khan. Apparently, a case was lodged against Shah Rukh claiming that the superstar was responsible for triggering a melee at Vadodara railway station in 2017 while promoting his film, Raees, during which a man had died of a heart attack.

