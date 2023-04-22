Home / News / India /  Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat on Eid, son Abram joins in
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday greeted his fans on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr outside his residence ‘Mannat.’ The actor greeted his fans, who had been waiting outside his residence for hours, donning a white t-shirt and blue denim, accompanied by his youngest son, Abram, who was dressed in a white Pathan suit.

The celebrity acknowledged the cheering crowd by waving, performing his signature pose of stretching out his arms, and saluting them. Furthermore, Abram joined in on the excitement by waving to the people positioned outside Mannat, adding to the fans' joy.

“So lovely to see you all on this festive day!! Now let's spread the love... and may God's blessings be upon all of us... Eid Mubarak!!," Shah Rukh wrote on the social media platform Instagram.

On Saturday, India commemorated the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr with individuals dressed in customary attire, congregating at mosques and Eidgahs to offer prayers. Families also united to partake in feasts. The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr denotes the conclusion of the month-long fasting period of Ramzan.

Superstar Salman Khan's family drama movie "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" raised 15.81 crore on its opening day.

"The release of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is nothing less than a festival for the audience that has indeed shown its magic on the first day. With a collection of 15.81 crore across the nation, the film has booked the second-biggest opening of the year," the makers said in a press note.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

