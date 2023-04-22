Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat on Eid, son Abram joins in1 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 06:51 PM IST
- Shah Rukh Khan acknowledged the cheering crowd by waving, performing his signature pose of stretching out his arms, and saluting them
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday greeted his fans on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr outside his residence ‘Mannat.’ The actor greeted his fans, who had been waiting outside his residence for hours, donning a white t-shirt and blue denim, accompanied by his youngest son, Abram, who was dressed in a white Pathan suit.
