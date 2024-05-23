Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to the multi-speciality KD Hospital on Wednesday after he suffered a heat stroke. He was reportedly discharged on Thursday.

Bollywood Star Shah Rukh Khan is "doing well" after falling ill due to heat stroke and dehydration. The actor's manager, Pooja Dadlani, took to Instagram stories to share an update on SRK's health.

"To all of Mr Khan's fans and well wishers -- he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayer and concern," Dadlani posted on Instagram.

Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to the multi-speciality KD Hospital on Wednesday after he suffered a heat stroke. He was in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to attend an Indian Premier League (IPL) match of his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

SRK's wife Gauri Khan and close friend Juhi Chawla along with her husband Jay Mehta had rushed to the hospital upon hearing about SRK's health. Chawla assured fans that Shah Rukh is doing much better and will return to support the KKR in the IPL final on Sunday.

"Shah Rukh was not feeling too well last night but he is being attended to and was feeling much better this evening. God willing, he will soon be up, and in the stands on the weekend, cheering the team, as we play the finals," Chawla was quoted as saying.

Khan was reportedly discharged from Ahmedabad's KD Hospital on Thursday.

Several parts of Gujarat have been reeling under severe heatwave for the last couple of days. As per a report by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ahmedabad city was under "heatwave" on Tuesday and Wednesday when it recorded a maximum temperature of 45.2 and 45.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

KKR entered their fourth IPL final with a thumping eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 here on Tuesday. Videos shared by the official X account of KKR had showed Khan celebrating his team’s triumph with a lap of honour, with his children Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan accompanying him. Khan had also greeted fans and players at the stadium. KKR will play the final in Chennai on Sunday.

