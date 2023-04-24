Shah Rukh Khan, the King Khan of Bollywood recently hosted model Navpreet Kaur at his home Mannat. SRK who is a great cook had treated his ‘Pathaan’ team to delicious hand-made pizzas during the shoot, has now unleashed his Italian chef avatar for Kaur.

On 23 April, Navpreet took to Instagram and recalled her meeting with the actor and his family. Along with the post, she also shared a selfie with SRK and an autograph from his youngest son AbRam.

In a post, she wrote, “I promised myself I'll never post it, but this memory is too precious to just keep it to myself. Cheers to this oh so blessed day of my life at #Mannat. The king @iamsrk himself baked a pizza, and that too veg because 'kuch punjabi veg bhi hote hain'. All the while I was at his house, I thought I was dreaming and someone was soon going to wake me up. I kept my calm and composure because I didn't want to freak out in front of him."

She added, "When the excitement of sitting at the dining table with him, his family and Pooja was bubbling up, I excused myself and asked for the way to the washroom. He got up from his chair and like an unbelievably warm host, escorted me to the washroom door. At this point my heart wanted to scream out of excitement, so I looked at mirror in the room, and I found myself silently screaming out loud, over this unbelievable incident. The dinner was served and I was full with one slice. My stomach was busy digesting my excitement."

Furthermore, she also heaped praise for Gauri Khan, Aryan, Suhana, AbRam and SRK's manager Pooja.

"Gauri is a darling. Abram is my new best friend, although he might not remember me in a couple of days. Aryan is such a warm, sweetheart, against his angry-young-man looks. Suhana was busy slaying. Pooja is her iconic self, and I'm still refusing to believe that it wasn't a dream. After we said goodbyes, his highness escorted me all the way down, where my cab was waiting and my cab driver didn't waste the opportunity of taking a selfie," she concluded. Fans are also curious to know how why SRK hosted Navpreet at Mannat. Hope the model will share that too on social media.

Navpreet post about SRK's hospitality went viral, garnering netizens' attention. One user wrote, “He's such a sweetheart" Another wrote, “U don't even have an iota of idea how much luck God has given you., Buddy... Please explain us the procedure of meeting him" "Lucky you," a social media user commented. "He is too kind," another one wrote.

(With inputs from ANI)