Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza. Netizens call her lucky2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 06:04 AM IST
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan hosted model Navpreet Kaur at his home Mannat recently and unleashed his Italian chef mode for her.
Shah Rukh Khan, the King Khan of Bollywood recently hosted model Navpreet Kaur at his home Mannat. SRK who is a great cook had treated his ‘Pathaan’ team to delicious hand-made pizzas during the shoot, has now unleashed his Italian chef avatar for Kaur.
