Leading Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif all perform at private parties. But, are you aware how much you need to pay these superstars if you want to invite them to your party? Read on.

Deepika Padukone

Still beaming with the phenomenal success of Pathaan, Deepika Padukone will be more in demand this season for private parties. Not everyone knows that Deepika’s acting debut was in a Kannada film, Aishwarya. She never looked back since her Hindi debut, Om Shanti Om. Deepika charges ₹1 crore for private parties.

Ranveer Singh

Deepika’s hubby is quite popular in private parties for his high energy. However, his last three films - 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus - failed to make any mark at the box office. He also charges ₹1 crore for private parties.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor’s popularity has been consistent no matter if his films worked or not. His last film, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, was a blockbuster. His next directed by Luv Ranjan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, is releasing in March. RK charges ₹2 crore for performing at private parties.

Also Read: As Farzi wows audience, let’s see how much Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi charged for the Amazon web series

Salman Khan

Touted as “one of the last stars of Bollywood", Bhaijaan has never had to bother about his fan following. An eternal star, Khan was massively appreciated for his cameo in Pathaan. His next two films - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3 - are highly anticipated. Bhai charges ₹2 crore.

Hrithik Roshan

Unlike Ranbir, Hrithik did not enjoy success for his last film - Vikram Vedha. But, his dance moves, fight scenes and performance nuances were appreciated in the film. Arguably the best dancer in Bollywood, Hrithik charges ₹2.5 crore for private parties.

Akshay Kumar

One of the first Bollywood stars who made performing at private parties popular among stars, Kumar is known for regularly attending private functions as a paid guest. Ranveer Singh has publicly accepted AK as his guru in this field. He charges ₹2.5 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan is also known for doing many private shows as a paid guest. He charges ₹3 crore for each appearance. However, the number is from the pre-Pathaan era. After the movie crossed ₹1,000 crore worldwide, it will be interesting to see if he starts charging more.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has been a leading star in the Hindi film industry for many years now. She is one of the top actors of her generation and has a sizable fan base. The actress, arguably the highest-paid Bollywood star at private parties, charges Rs. 3.5 crore when taking the stage.

Disclaimer: All these numbers happen to be speculative and are based on various media reports. Livemint could not independently verify the actual numbers.