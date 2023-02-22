Do you aspire to invite Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif to perform at your party. Check how much they charge.
Leading Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif all perform at private parties. But, are you aware how much you need to pay these superstars if you want to invite them to your party? Read on.
Deepika Padukone
Still beaming with the phenomenal success of Pathaan, Deepika Padukone will be more in demand this season for private parties. Not everyone knows that Deepika’s acting debut was in a Kannada film, Aishwarya. She never looked back since her Hindi debut, Om Shanti Om. Deepika charges ₹1 crore for private parties.
Ranveer Singh
Deepika’s hubby is quite popular in private parties for his high energy. However, his last three films - 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus - failed to make any mark at the box office. He also charges ₹1 crore for private parties.
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor’s popularity has been consistent no matter if his films worked or not. His last film, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, was a blockbuster. His next directed by Luv Ranjan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, is releasing in March. RK charges ₹2 crore for performing at private parties.
Touted as “one of the last stars of Bollywood", Bhaijaan has never had to bother about his fan following. An eternal star, Khan was massively appreciated for his cameo in Pathaan. His next two films - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3 - are highly anticipated. Bhai charges ₹2 crore.
Salman Khan
Hrithik Roshan
Unlike Ranbir, Hrithik did not enjoy success for his last film - Vikram Vedha. But, his dance moves, fight scenes and performance nuances were appreciated in the film. Arguably the best dancer in Bollywood, Hrithik charges ₹2.5 crore for private parties.
Akshay Kumar
One of the first Bollywood stars who made performing at private parties popular among stars, Kumar is known for regularly attending private functions as a paid guest. Ranveer Singh has publicly accepted AK as his guru in this field. He charges ₹2.5 crore.
King Khan is also known for doing many private shows as a paid guest. He charges ₹3 crore for each appearance. However, the number is from the pre-Pathaan era. After the movie crossed ₹1,000 crore worldwide, it will be interesting to see if he starts charging more.
Shah Rukh Khan
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif has been a leading star in the Hindi film industry for many years now. She is one of the top actors of her generation and has a sizable fan base. The actress, arguably the highest-paid Bollywood star at private parties, charges Rs. 3.5 crore when taking the stage.
Disclaimer: All these numbers happen to be speculative and are based on various media reports. Livemint could not independently verify the actual numbers.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.