Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) who were back at their home ground at Eden Gardens after a gap of three years registered their first victory in the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League(IPL) by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) by massive 81 runs.

It was a joy for all the fans of the KKR to watch the team register a fantastic victory and in the stands was presented, the ‘Pathaan’ Star And Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan. SRK last visited Eden Garden in 2019 when KKR played their last game against Mumbai Indians.

After the match, Shah Rukh Khan was seen meeting a specially-abled die-hard fan of KKR, Harshul who is a regular visitor whenever KKR plays a game at Eden Gardens. Shah Rukh Khan went up to him and kissed him on his forehead after the team won the match against RCB.

Meanwhile, a superb performance by Shardul Thakur and spinners, led by Varun Chakravarthy and debutant Suyash Sharma helped KKR clinch an 81-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Thursday.

Shardul's quick-fire knock of 63(26) took KKR's total to 204/7. If it wasn't for the fighting spirit that KKR players exhibited in the first innings they would have barely ended up with a defendable score.

"We were seven down but still we fought. Today we showed great fight. Gurbaz played a brilliant knock at the top of the order and Thakur changed the complexion of the game. Credit should also be given to Rinku as he played second fiddle to Thakur and paced his innings well. Umesh and Southee started decently with the ball. Then, our spinners bowled really well. Taking wickets regularly was great for us. Suyash is a confident young man and he has belief in himself. He made his chance count and it was great to see him bowl that way," KKR skipper Nitish Rana said after the match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore had a decent start to the chase as Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis quickly settled in to lay the groundwork for the enormous chase that lay ahead of them. The duo smacked Tim Southee for 23 runs in the fourth over, including two fours and two sixes.

Just when RCB looked to pick up the pace even further, Sunil Narine started his 150th IPL game in style, hitting Virat's off stump to remove him for 21 off 18 balls. RCB was 44/1 in 4.5 overs.

*With agency inputs