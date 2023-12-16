comScore
Shah Rukh Khan named top Asian celebrity in the world for 'saving' Bollywood; Check Top 10
Shah Rukh Khan named top Asian celebrity in the world for ‘saving’ Bollywood; Check Top 10

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Shah Rukh Khan has beaten Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Diljit Dosanjh to become this year's top Asian celebrity in the world. Check other names.

Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)Premium
Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

Shah Rukh Khan has clinched the top spot in the "Top 50 Asian Celebrities In The World" list for 2023. Published by the UK-based Eastern Eye newspaper, the list sees Khan outshining global stars from cinema, television, music, arts, literature and social media. His blockbuster hits, Pathaan and Jawan, along with the much-anticipated Dunki, have played a pivotal role in reviving the Hindi cinema industry.

Also Read: Dunki Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie rules North America

Asjad Nazir, Eastern Eye's entertainment editor, attributes Khan's success to his ability to draw large audiences back to cinemas. His achievements this year include potentially becoming the first leading man in modern Bollywood to deliver three major hits in a single year.

“By drawing big audiences back into cinema halls with global juggernauts, the actor gave a movie industry that has been in deep decline a much-needed boost and had a transformative effect. The history-making superstar eclipsed everyone else with his brilliance and reminded global audiences what escapist Bollywood cinema is capable of," said Nazir.

Also Read: OTT releases this week: From The Freelancer to Reacher; movies, web series to watch over the weekend

Following Khan on the list is Alia Bhatt, recognised for her versatile roles in Indian cinema, Hollywood ventures and her influence as a working mother. Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, ranking third, continues to be a global Indian icon with her roles in Citadel, Love Again and her humanitarian efforts.

Diljit Dosanjh, in fourth place, confirmed his status as the preeminent Punjabi star with his acting and singing prowess, including performances at Coachella. Charli XCX, a UK artist with South Asian heritage, ranked fifth for her international music success. Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Animal earned him the sixth spot, marking it as the year's most impactful movie role.

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan secretly visits Vaishno Devi before Dunki

Shreya Ghoshal, at seventh, had another successful year with her songs in various languages and global shows. Vijay, the eighth-placed star, continued to inspire fans with his humility and success in South Indian cinema. Wahaj Ali, the highest-ranked Pakistani actor at ninth, emphasised his commitment to his craft and gratitude towards his fans and colleagues. Canadian actress Iman Vellani rounded out the top ten for her leading role in The Marvels.

Other celebs on the list

The list also includes veterans like Amitabh Bachchan and rising stars like Sumbul Touqeer. Tejasswi Prakash, Vir Das, Chetna Maroo, Simran Balar made it to the 2023 list. Other celebrities like Riz Ahmed, Arijit Singh and Deepika Padukone also make it to the list.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 16 Dec 2023, 01:49 PM IST
