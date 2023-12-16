Shah Rukh Khan named top Asian celebrity in the world for ‘saving’ Bollywood; Check Top 10
Shah Rukh Khan has beaten Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Diljit Dosanjh to become this year's top Asian celebrity in the world. Check other names.
Shah Rukh Khan has clinched the top spot in the "Top 50 Asian Celebrities In The World" list for 2023. Published by the UK-based Eastern Eye newspaper, the list sees Khan outshining global stars from cinema, television, music, arts, literature and social media. His blockbuster hits, Pathaan and Jawan, along with the much-anticipated Dunki, have played a pivotal role in reviving the Hindi cinema industry.