Shah Rukh Khan has clinched the top spot in the "Top 50 Asian Celebrities In The World" list for 2023. Published by the UK-based Eastern Eye newspaper, the list sees Khan outshining global stars from cinema, television, music, arts, literature and social media. His blockbuster hits, Pathaan and Jawan, along with the much-anticipated Dunki, have played a pivotal role in reviving the Hindi cinema industry.

Also Read: Dunki Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan's movie rules North America Asjad Nazir, Eastern Eye's entertainment editor, attributes Khan's success to his ability to draw large audiences back to cinemas. His achievements this year include potentially becoming the first leading man in modern Bollywood to deliver three major hits in a single year.

"By drawing big audiences back into cinema halls with global juggernauts, the actor gave a movie industry that has been in deep decline a much-needed boost and had a transformative effect. The history-making superstar eclipsed everyone else with his brilliance and reminded global audiences what escapist Bollywood cinema is capable of," said Nazir.

Also Read: OTT releases this week: From The Freelancer to Reacher; movies, web series to watch over the weekend Following Khan on the list is Alia Bhatt, recognised for her versatile roles in Indian cinema, Hollywood ventures and her influence as a working mother. Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, ranking third, continues to be a global Indian icon with her roles in Citadel, Love Again and her humanitarian efforts.

Diljit Dosanjh, in fourth place, confirmed his status as the preeminent Punjabi star with his acting and singing prowess, including performances at Coachella. Charli XCX, a UK artist with South Asian heritage, ranked fifth for her international music success. Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Animal earned him the sixth spot, marking it as the year's most impactful movie role.

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan secretly visits Vaishno Devi before Dunki Shreya Ghoshal, at seventh, had another successful year with her songs in various languages and global shows. Vijay, the eighth-placed star, continued to inspire fans with his humility and success in South Indian cinema. Wahaj Ali, the highest-ranked Pakistani actor at ninth, emphasised his commitment to his craft and gratitude towards his fans and colleagues. Canadian actress Iman Vellani rounded out the top ten for her leading role in The Marvels.

Other celebs on the list The list also includes veterans like Amitabh Bachchan and rising stars like Sumbul Touqeer. Tejasswi Prakash, Vir Das, Chetna Maroo, Simran Balar made it to the 2023 list. Other celebrities like Riz Ahmed, Arijit Singh and Deepika Padukone also make it to the list.

