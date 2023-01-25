Amid expectations from 'Pathaan' to end the long Bollywood drought in the country, the movie is set to mark the reopening of more than 25 single-screen cinemas across the country.

The movie which came in news for its ‘boycott’ calls by the right-wing groups, has set records for advanced ticket sales and is set for the biggest opening for any Hindi film.

In his recent tweet, superstar Sharukh Khan shared the list of single-screen cinemas set to be open in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and Goa.

Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who said ‘Who Is Shah Rukh Khan?’, takes U-turn after SRK’s phone call

"Bachpan mein saari filmein single screens par hi dekhi hain. Uska apna hi maza hai. Duas, Prathna aur Prayers karta hoon…aap sabko aur mujhe kaamyaabi mile. Congratulations on your re-openings." tweeted Shah Rukh Khan.

Bachpan mein saari filmein single screens par hi dekhi hain. Uska apna hi maza hai. Duas, Prathna aur Prayers karta hoon…aap sabko aur mujhe kaamyaabi mile. Congratulations on your re-openings. pic.twitter.com/LuF2TsCjvh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2023

Giving the same information, trade analyst Taran Adarsh, said that more than 25 single-screen cinemas will reopen with the release of Pathaan a day before Republic Day.

“‘PATHAAN’ REVIVES SINGLE SCREENS… #Pathaan is all set to revive the theatrical biz, going by the terrific advance bookings… Most importantly, as many as 25 single screens across #India - which were shut - will re-open with #Pathaan this week, given the unprecedented buzz." tweeted Taran Adarsh.

‘PATHAAN’ REVIVES SINGLE SCREENS… #Pathaan is all set to revive theatrical biz, going by the terrific advance bookings… Most importantly, as many as 25 single screens across #India - which were shut - will re-open with #Pathaan this week, given the unprecedented buzz. pic.twitter.com/ICGpywDTzh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 23, 2023

Falling trap to the boycott trend, Pathaan was also surrounded by ‘boycott calls’ for its song ‘Besharam Rang’ by several right-wing groups. Despite the controversy, the movie managed to attract a lot of audiences even before its release.

Till now, more than 4.19 lakh bookings have been made for the movie across the country. The film is reportedly set to be released on 5,000 screens in India as well as internationally.

According to industry pundits, the film will earn around ₹45 to ₹50 crore at the box office on the first day of its opening. The movie is also expected to cast its spell on its international audience as its is set to release in more than 100 countries. Moreover, it will be screened on over 2500 screens overseas.

“The film is going to take a historic start at the box office with opening day collections of ₹45 crore to ₹50 crore. The box office revival will begin with ‘Pathaan’, especially looking at its advance booking. This is very rare. And tomorrow is a working day," trade analyst Taran Adarsh told PTI.

Large multiplex chain, PVR is also expected to see a rise in the footfall of its audience with the release of 'Pathaan'. The movie also marks the return of Shah Rukh Khan as a lead after his movie 2018's movie ‘Zero’.