Shah Rukh Khan signals a happy 2023 for single screen cinemas2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 12:16 AM IST
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is expected to end the long drought in Bollywood since Covid pandemic. In addition to set record of maximum advance booking, the movie is set to revive the single screen cinemas
Amid expectations from 'Pathaan' to end the long Bollywood drought in the country, the movie is set to mark the reopening of more than 25 single-screen cinemas across the country.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×