comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 10 2023 15:59:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.1 0.33%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 650.8 0.27%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 938.35 0.1%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 211.15 0.55%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.2 0.4%
Business News/ News / India/  Shah Rukh Khan reveals new 'Dunki' poster on Diwali: ‘Yeh ullu de patthe’
Back Back

Shah Rukh Khan reveals new 'Dunki' poster on Diwali: ‘Yeh ullu de patthe’

 Livemint

Dunki will be Shah Rukh Khan's third movie release in the year of 2023. Shah Rukh Khan released Pathaan, and Jawan earlier this year. Both movie scored record breaking worldwide box office collection.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.Premium
Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

Shah Rukh Khan treated his fans to a early Diwali gift by unveiling two new posters of his upcoming drama film 'Dunki'. In the first poster, SRK could be seen driving a scooter and his co-stars Taapsee Pannu, and Vikram Kochhar is seen sitting behind him.

In the next poster, all the lead cast of the film is seen posing in front of a blackboard. 'Dunki' is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2023.

Dunki will be Shah Rukh Khan's third movie release in the year of 2023. Shah Rukh Khan released Pathaan, and Jawan earlier this year. Both movie scored record breaking worldwide box office collection. 

Taking to Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan shared the posters, which he captioned, “Bina aisi family ke, kaise hogi Diwali aur kaisa hoga New Year? Asli maza toh saath chalne, saath rukne, aur saath hi celebrate karne mein hai... Dunki ki poori duniya hai yeh ullu de patthe! The #DunkiDrop1 is out now. #Dunki releases worldwide in cinemas this Christmas 2023."

The first poster of 'Dunki' was released earlier showed Shah Rukh walking on the streets accompanied by Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. All are dressed formally and holding files in their hands.

King Khan on the occasion of his 58th birthday, treated his fans with the first glimpse of the film.

Titled 'Dunki Drop 1' Shah Rukh Khan shared the clip on his Instagram account which he captioned, "A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together... Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It's an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here...#Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas."

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

The Dunki Drop 1, gives us a glimpse into the world of Rajkumar Hirani, it's a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true.

The film also stars Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

The film marks Shah Rukh Khan's first on-screen collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani, Taapsee and Vicky Kaushal.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 10 Nov 2023, 08:17 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App