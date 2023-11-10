Shah Rukh Khan reveals new 'Dunki' poster on Diwali: ‘Yeh ullu de patthe’

Shah Rukh Khan treated his fans to a early Diwali gift by unveiling two new posters of his upcoming drama film 'Dunki'. In the first poster, SRK could be seen driving a scooter and his co-stars Taapsee Pannu, and Vikram Kochhar is seen sitting behind him.

In the next poster, all the lead cast of the film is seen posing in front of a blackboard. 'Dunki' is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2023. Dunki will be Shah Rukh Khan's third movie release in the year of 2023. Shah Rukh Khan released Pathaan, and Jawan earlier this year. Both movie scored record breaking worldwide box office collection. Taking to Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan shared the posters, which he captioned, “Bina aisi family ke, kaise hogi Diwali aur kaisa hoga New Year? Asli maza toh saath chalne, saath rukne, aur saath hi celebrate karne mein hai... Dunki ki poori duniya hai yeh ullu de patthe! The #DunkiDrop1 is out now. #Dunki releases worldwide in cinemas this Christmas 2023."

The first poster of 'Dunki' was released earlier showed Shah Rukh walking on the streets accompanied by Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. All are dressed formally and holding files in their hands.

King Khan on the occasion of his 58th birthday, treated his fans with the first glimpse of the film.

Titled 'Dunki Drop 1' Shah Rukh Khan shared the clip on his Instagram account which he captioned, "A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together... Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It's an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here...#Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas."

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

The Dunki Drop 1, gives us a glimpse into the world of Rajkumar Hirani, it's a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true.

The film also stars Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

The film marks Shah Rukh Khan's first on-screen collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani, Taapsee and Vicky Kaushal.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.