World's tallest building Burj Khalifa was lit up in colours on November 2 celebrating Bollywood superstar Shah Ruk Khan's 56th birthday. Dubai's iconic tower Burj Khalifa honored Khan by displaying his image to wish him 'Happy Birthday'.

The team of Burj Khalifa played SRK's famous song 'Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam" from the hit movie 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.

Emirati businessman Mohamed Alabbar took to a Twitter account and shared a video, in which Burj Khalifa was lit up for Shah Rukh with a message that wished him 'Happy Birthday.'

This is the third time that SRK got featured on the Burj Khalifa building. In fact, last year, SRK rang in his birthday with his family members in Dubai only.

Happy birthday @iamsrk from the @noon family



كل عام وأنت بخير @iamsrk من عائلة نون pic.twitter.com/TIG3zURQjk — Mohamed Alabbar محمد العبار (@mohamed_alabbar) November 2, 2021

Every year, the iconic skyscraper lights up on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday with a special message for the actor.

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan shared a video of the Burj Khalifa and wrote, "It's nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend Mohamed Alabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks and love you all. Being my own guest in Dubai... My kids mighty impressed and me is loving it."

It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend @mohamed_alabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @BurjKhalifa & @EmaarDubai. Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it! pic.twitter.com/qXUB6GERc0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2020

In 2019 as well, the world's tallest building also displayed similar light works on SRK's birthday. “To my brother, the awesomely cool Mr Mohamed Alabbar and Burj Khalifa...Emaar Dubai. Thanks for making me shine so bright. Your love and kindness is unsurpassable. Wow! This is really the Tallest I have ever been. Love you Dubai. It's my birthday and I'm the guest," the actor wrote.

