Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday: Here’s a look at SRK’s net worth, most expensive possessions
Shah Rukh Khan, born and brought up in a middle-class family in Delhi, eventually became one of the biggest names in Bollywood. When it comes to Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth, he is among the world’s top celebrities. As SRK turns 58 on November 2, 2023, let's take a look at his net worth.