Shah Rukh Khan, born and brought up in a middle-class family in Delhi, eventually became one of the biggest names in Bollywood. When it comes to Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth, he is among the world’s top celebrities. As SRK turns 58 on November 2, 2023, let's take a look at his net worth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth As of 2020, with a staggering personal net worth estimated at $600 million ( ₹5,000 crore), as per Celebrity Net Worth. King Khan is No. 2 among the richest actors in the world, ahead of Tom Cruise, George Clooney and Robert De Niro.

However, since 2020, a lot more have been added to SRK’s net worth. The year 2023 has been especially significant for him in terms of business. Pathaan shattered Box Office records, raking in over ₹1,050 crore globally. Khan bagged a 60% slice of the film's profits, pocketing an estimated ₹200 crore, according to the Indian Express. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday: Jawan, Pathaan lead the list of his 5 highest grossing films of all times Then came Jawan. His compensation reportedly soared to ₹100 crore, not to mention his 60% entitlement of the film's profits, as per Bollywood photographer Varinder Chawla. As per estimates, the movie has minted nearly ₹1,100 crore worldwide.

Shah Rukh Khan’s most expensive possessions SRK purchased Mannat, a landmark in Mumbai's upscale Bandra. in 2001 for ₹13.32 crore. This architectural marvel, curated by Gauri Khan and Kaif Faquih, now stands at a valuation soaring upwards of ₹200 crore (as per Hindustan Times).

The entrepreneur in Khan shines through with his VFX and production company, Red Chillies Entertainment. It boasts an annual turnover touching the ₹500-crore mark, as per Tofler which says the company’s EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation), as of March 31, 2022, increased by 82.70% compared to the previous year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Goli marna hein maar do paar…: How Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan never backed down to underworld Khan's real estate portfolio sparkles with a London villa on the elite Park Lane, valued at ₹180 crore (as per Siasat). At the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, he owns a villa named 'Jannat' worth ₹100 crore (as per Housing.com).

Shah Rukh owns a 55% stake through Red Chillies Entertainment in Kolkata Knight Riders. The IPL franchise’s brand value stands at $1.1 billion ( ₹780 crore), as per Forbes. He also owns Trinbago Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Los Angeles Knight Riders (worth ₹740 crore as per CricToday).

