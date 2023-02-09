Shah Rukh Khan inspires us in many ways, which includes his sense of styling. And, when it comes to styling, his collection of watches is to die for. The latest trend is the blue watch that he was spotted wearing twice recently. As netizens started talking about it, they found that it costs a fortune, and maybe bigger than your retirement corpus.

The Bollywood star was first seen donning the watch at a recent event for his latest film Pathaan. His sharp black suit with the stunning blue wristwatch spoke impeccably about his chic fashion sense. Next, he was spotted wearing the same watch in a video published by Deepika Padukone, where they talked about their skincare routine. The video was also filmed before the Pathaan event.

How much does the blue watch cost?

Netizens pointed out that watch was from Audemars Piguet. It is their's Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar watch that is worth a whopping ₹4.98 crore.

As per the website, Chrono24, it sells at ₹4.7 crore.

This is not the first time, Shah Rukh Khan has grabbed attention for his watch collection. Earlier, during another media event with Anushka Sharma, the actress had revealed that if she had to steal anything from the Pathaan actor it would be his watch collection

Shah Rukh Khan's most prized possession remains his sea-facing home Mannat. It is worth a massive ₹200 crore. He also has a luxurious home in Delhi. Shah Rukh also has a BMW 6 series, a BMW 7 series, an Audi and other cars.

The star who witnessed stupendous success with his recent release Pathaan expressed gratitude to the audience for showering abundant love.

Taking to Instagram, SRK dropped his sunkissed picture and wrote, "The Sun is alone....it Burns....and comes out of the darkness to Shine again. Thank u all for letting the Sun shine on #Pathaan." In the image, he can be seen showing off his beard as Sun rays fall on him.

In the coming months, SRK will be seen in Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.