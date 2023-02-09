Shah Rukh Khan's blue watch might be bigger than your retirement corpus. Here's how much it costs
- Netizens pointed out that watch was from Audemars Piguet
- It is their's Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar watch that is worth a whopping ₹4.98 crore
Shah Rukh Khan inspires us in many ways, which includes his sense of styling. And, when it comes to styling, his collection of watches is to die for. The latest trend is the blue watch that he was spotted wearing twice recently. As netizens started talking about it, they found that it costs a fortune, and maybe bigger than your retirement corpus.
