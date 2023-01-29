Shah Rukh Khan’s old video goes viral: ‘Success will not come unless you are completely restless!’2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 09:49 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan is riding high on the success of his latest movie Pathaan, which is having a dream run at the box office.
An old video of Shah Rukh Khan advising people on success has gone viral. In the video, SRK is seen speaking about the things people should avoid in order to become successful. There are a few things that people should not do, he says.
