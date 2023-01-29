An old video of Shah Rukh Khan advising people on success has gone viral. In the video, SRK is seen speaking about the things people should avoid in order to become successful. There are a few things that people should not do, he says.

“First, don’t eat food," he says. “Or sleep and take a rest. You should never do the things that they advise you to do at five-star hotel spas."

Khan says people should forget about “good living", “healthy living" or any such concepts. “There’s nothing like healthy living, good living, sleep, food, aaram, relaxation," he says as asks people to stay away from things like putting cucumber slices on their eyes for relaxation. Such things won’t help people become successful, he says.

“Success will bring you sadness and pain, but those will go. However, success won’t wait for you. No matter if you are sick or in pain, you have to continue," SRK says in the video shared on LinkedIn by Pristyn Care founder Dr Vaibhav Kapoor.

Kapoor admits that he was sceptical about Khan’s teachings at first. “Shah Rukh Khan, the master himself, the guy who can probably afford any leisure he desires is saying NO to all the luxuries.But now having gone through that journey, I realize this is so apt! In the end, it is all about the choices that we make and what we choose," he wrote.

In the video, Shah Rukh says that he is jealous of people who do not want to achieve success and prefer to relax instead. “Success will not come unless you are completely restless!’ he adds.

While some users agree with SRK on his take on success, there are others who disagree and prefer a more “balanced" approach in life.

Meanwhile, SRK is riding high on the success of his latest movie Pathaan. which has broken multiple records at the box office and is having a dream run as far as business is concerned.

