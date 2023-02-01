Pathaan , starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukona and John Abraham in lead roles, earned 21 crore net on January 31, bringing its seven-day total in India to ₹315 crore. The movie beat Baahubali 2's Hindi version, which took 10 days to join the 300-crore club, becoming the fastest Hindi film to surpass that milestone.

The Hindi version of K.G.F: Chapter 2 entered the 300-crore club on the 11th day, Aamir Khan’s Dangal on the 13th day while Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju and Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai took 16 days to reach the milestone, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Another blockbuster production from Aamir Khan, PK, took 17 days to reach the 300-crore milestone while Siddharth Anand’s previous production, War, took 19 days. Salman Khan has two more movies in the 300-crore club. Bajrangi Bhaijaan, directed by Kabir Khan, reached the milestone on Day 20 while Sultan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, took 35 days to achieve the feat.

Pathaan has made ₹591 crore worldwide in just six days and is currently averaging about ₹100 crore each day. On January 30, the spy action thriller brought in ₹26.50 crore net in India, bringing the domestic total to ₹307 crore net.

“We are all extremely grateful to the audience and media for supporting the film so much in spite of the fact that there might have been things that would have curtailed the happy release of the film," Shah Rukh Khan said at a Pathaan event on January 30, Shah Rukh Khan said, “There were times when we had to call people and ask them to please let us release our film peacefully. Film watching and filmmaking is an experience of love and I want to thank all the people who helped us release this film for the people."

