Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan becomes fastest Hindi movie to enter 300-crore club
Pathaan has made ₹591 crore worldwide in just six days and is currently averaging about ₹100 crore each day.
Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukona and John Abraham in lead roles, earned 21 crore net on January 31, bringing its seven-day total in India to ₹315 crore. The movie beat Baahubali 2's Hindi version, which took 10 days to join the 300-crore club, becoming the fastest Hindi film to surpass that milestone.
