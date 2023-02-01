“We are all extremely grateful to the audience and media for supporting the film so much in spite of the fact that there might have been things that would have curtailed the happy release of the film," Shah Rukh Khan said at a Pathaan event on January 30, Shah Rukh Khan said, “There were times when we had to call people and ask them to please let us release our film peacefully. Film watching and filmmaking is an experience of love and I want to thank all the people who helped us release this film for the people."