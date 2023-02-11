Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan crosses ₹900 crore mark worldwide
- The total worldwide gross is an incredible ₹901 crore (India gross: ₹558.40 crore, overseas: ₹342.60 crore)
Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" is now breaking its own records to create the new ones. The spy movie, which marked the comeback of the superstar after four years, has raised ₹901 crore gross worldwide in just over three weeks.
