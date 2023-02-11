Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" is now breaking its own records to create the new ones. The spy movie, which marked the comeback of the superstar after four years, has raised ₹901 crore gross worldwide in just over three weeks.

Yash Raj Films (YRF) said in a press note, "The total worldwide gross is an incredible ₹901 crore (India gross: ₹558.40 crore, overseas: ₹342.60 crore)"

On Friday, 10 February, the film earned a ₹5.90 crore net in India, the studio revealed.

#Pathaan grows at *national chains* on [third Fri]: Thu ₹ 2.42 cr, Fri ₹ 2.58 cr… Expect substantial growth/jump on [third] Sat and Sun, when single screens join the party… Will cross ₹ 450 cr today [third Sat]… [Week 3] Fri 5.75 cr. Total: ₹ 448.25 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Z0EKflpVlQ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 11, 2023

The YRF also called the film to be “the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema."

Comparing the India earnings with recent blockbusters, including all languages, Pathaan stands among the biggest box-office grosser of all time. Baahubali 2 The Conclusion remains at the very top with ₹1,030 crore while KGF Chapter 2 claims the second spot with ₹859 crore. With ₹772 crore India net collection, RRR remains at number three. Pathaan, after surpassing the ₹500-crore mark, moved past Baahubali ( ₹421 crore) to claim the number four position.

Siddharth Anand directorial action thriller follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group from launching a debilitating attack on India. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also features John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

"Pathaan" is the fourth movie in YRF's ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012) and "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017), and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019).