Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan sets new record for advance bookings, eyes ₹50 crore opening2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 01:56 PM IST
The Yash Raj Films project will hit cinema halls a day before the Republic Day, with industry experts confident that it will open between ₹45 to 50 crore at the box office.
With more than a day to go before its release, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' has set new records for advanced ticket sales. The Yash Raj Films project will hitcinema halls a day before the Republic Day, with industry experts confident that it will open between ₹45 to 50 crore at the box office.
