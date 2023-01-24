With more than a day to go before its release, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' has set new records for advanced ticket sales. The Yash Raj Films project will hitcinema halls a day before the Republic Day, with industry experts confident that it will open between ₹45 to 50 crore at the box office.

Ahead of the five-day extended opening weekend, the film has reportedly garnered around 4.19 lakh advance bookings - with an entire day to go. The film is reportedly set to be released across India in 5,000 screens as well as internationally.

According to reports, Pathan is set to have the biggest worldwide release of any Bollywood movie. The spy film will be releasing in more than a 100 countries and will be screened in over 2500 screens overseas.

According to PVR's joint MD Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, advances of close to five lakh admissions have been booked for the first long weekend. Ticketing platform BookMyShow reports sale of more than a million tickets, While INOX said that it had sold more than 1.5 lakh tickets for Wednesday and more than 3.5 lakh tickets till Sunday. The film is also enjoying bumper advance booking in single screen theatres.

“The film is going to take a historic start at the box office with opening day collections of ₹45 to ₹50 cr. The box office revival will begin with ‘Pathaan’, especially looking at its advance booking, which is very rare. It is a great start to 2023 despite being a working day," trade expert Taran Adarsh told news agency PTI.

The first Shah Rukh Khan film to have 6:00 am shows, Pathaan also marks the actor's return to leading roles after 2018's Zero. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead.

Khan had taken a break from movies after the lukewarm performance to Zero. In between, the actor has only made cameo appearances in the Hindi version of R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and the Ayan Mukerji-directed blockbuster Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

