According to PVR's joint MD Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, advances of close to five lakh admissions have been booked for the first long weekend. Ticketing platform BookMyShow reports sale of more than a million tickets, While INOX said that it had sold more than 1.5 lakh tickets for Wednesday and more than 3.5 lakh tickets till Sunday. The film is also enjoying bumper advance booking in single screen theatres.