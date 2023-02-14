Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan surpasses Bajrangi Bhaijaan, creates historical record
Shah Rukh Khan's starrer Pathaan is an action thriller film directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films.
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has become the fifth highest-grossing Indian film after beating Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar. The movie's gross worldwide collection now stands at ₹946 crore, according to figures revealed by Yash Raj Films on its official Twitter handle.
