Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has become the fifth highest-grossing Indian film after beating Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar. The movie's gross worldwide collection now stands at ₹946 crore, according to figures revealed by Yash Raj Films on its official Twitter handle.

“Witness the rollercoaster ride of action and entertainment as it roars across theatres! #Pathaan Book your tickets - https://bookmy.show/Pathaan | https://m.paytm.me/pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu," YRF tweeted.

However, the film is still behind Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Dangal, KGF Chapter 2, and SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Pathaan is an action thriller film directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films. Written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala from a story by Anand, the film is about Pathaan, an exiled RAW agent, who must work with ISI agent Rubina to take down Jim, a former RAW agent-turned-traitor, who is planning to spread a deadly lab-generated virus across India.

The film’s popularity has gone way beyond the Indian box office. Following reports of illegal movie showings in Pakistan, the Sindh Board of Films Censor (SBFC) took appropriate action. According to reports, the screenings that were taking place at the Defence Housing Authority in Karachi have ended.

Details of the screening were also reported in a Pakistani newspaper, which stated that it was planned to be "not HD, but really good and clear." It further stated that the screen was 8 feet by 10 feet, indicating that Pathaan was not being shown in a typical movie theatre.

In 2019, India and Pakistan stopped screening movies belonging to each other’s country after both Pakistani and Indian producers and filmmakers made the choice to forgo working with any of the artists from that country.

Many people have hailed Pathaan for showing that the nation is more important than politics or religion without directly giving many references to religion or politics. Earlier in a press conference, Shah Rukh Khan called Deepika Padukone “Amar" himself “Akbar" and John Abraham “Anthony" to convey how diversity worked in favour of India.