It seems that the much-awaited Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Pathaan" is set to break several records and as per the advance booking, the movie is likely to open somewhere between ₹45 to 50 crore at the box office.

The movie will release a day before Republic Day, which gives the film a five-day extended opening weekend. Meanwhile, the advance bookings opened from January 20.

Pathaan, a Yash Raj Films project, is Shah Rukh Khan's first post-pandemic film. It is also the first Shah Rukh Khan film that will have 6am shows. The film is reportedly set to be released across Indian in 5,000 screens.

The superstar was last seen in Zero, which was released in 2018.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh said “Pathaan" will revive Bollywood and will mark the beginning of a fantastic 2023 for the industry, which went through a lean period during covid and in 2022.

“The film is going to take a historic start at the box office with opening day collections of ₹45 to ₹50 cr. The box office revival will begin with ‘Pathaan’, especially looking at its advance booking, which is very rare. It is a great start to 2023 despite being a working day," Adarsh told PTI.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Limited, said they have witnessed a phenomenal advance booking at their 903 chains across India.

“We have a phenomenal opening of ‘Pathaan’ with advances of close to 5 lac admissions for the first long weekend of the movie. This will be the first SRK film that will open at 6am in PVR cinemas," Bijli said in a statement.

According to the BookMyShow (BMS), over one million tickets have been booked. The advance sales for "Pathaan" have been opening up in phases with over 3,500 screens available on BMS so far, besides there is a surge in demand to open up early morning shows as well.

“Pathaan" will feature Shah Rukh in the role of the titular spy agent.

