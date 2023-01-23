Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to open at record ₹45-50 crore at the box office2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 10:31 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan will release a day before Republic Day, which gives the film a five-day extended opening weekend
It seems that the much-awaited Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Pathaan" is set to break several records and as per the advance booking, the movie is likely to open somewhere between ₹45 to 50 crore at the box office.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×