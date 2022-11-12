Shah Rukh Khan’s ₹18 lakh worth watches attract ₹6.8 lakh customs duty at Mumbai airport1 min read . 07:23 PM IST
The amount was paid on the actor’s behalf by his bodyguard Ravi Shankar Singh
Shah Rukh Khan had to shell out ₹6.88 lakh as customs duty at the Mumbai airport on Saturday as officials found watches worth ₹18 lakh in the combined baggage of the actor and five members of his team.
Khan, his manager Pooja Dadlani, Singh and three other members of his team landed at the General Aviation Terminal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport around 12.30 am in a chartered flight from Dubai. When their baggage were screened, officials found six luxury watches in two of the six bags of the entourage members.
The watches were evaluated for ₹17.86 lakh and based on the prevailing rate, customs duty of ₹6.88 lakh was levied, a custom official told PTI. The amount was paid on the actor’s behalf by his bodyguard Ravi Shankar Singh
During the screening, Shah Rukh Khan and his team were stopped at the General Aviation Terminal of the Mumbai Airport for an hour.
While Singh was asked to stay back as the actor’s representative for some time, the others, including Shah Rukh Khan, were allowed to leave the Mumbai airport, after which the customs duty payment process was completed.
As the General Aviation Terminal's customs duty payment counter was not operational, customs officers took the actor’s bodyguard to Terminal 2 of the airport, where Singh paid the amount on behalf of the superstar
(With inputs from PTI)
